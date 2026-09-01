Samsung Technology Helps Public Health Teams at the 2026 World Cup

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Samsung's innovative displays, including the QBC Series signage, aggregated diverse data sources into a single, actionable view of critical intelligence.

The deployment of Samsung WAFX-P Interactive Displays enhanced group collaboration by enabling seamless screen sharing directly from team members' Galaxy Books and tablets.

The interactive displays provided native annotation capabilities and video conferencing support, allowing the team to mark up live data on-screen while coordinating directly with local health officials.

(Image credit: Samsung)

During the 2026 World Cup, Samsung provided the Health Security Operations Center (HSOC) with display and mobile technology solutions that enabled the sharing of critical data and collaboration among 30 participating organizations. The HSOC is a part of the National Center for Health Security and Resilience, a collaboration between Georgetown University and MedStar Health.

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For more than six weeks before, during, and after the tournament, the HSOC produced daily situation reports, conducted twice daily briefings, and provided early notification to local health departments when disease signals were identified, demonstrating how centralized monitoring and coordinated information sharing can help surface emerging issues for further assessment.

Drawing on its experience supporting government agencies, Samsung worked with the HSOC coalition to build a functioning operations environment in the weeks and ahead of the tournament’s opening match. Samsung provided the center with technology, including laptops, tablets, and large-format displays, to help public health experts securely collect, analyze, visualize, and communicate health intelligence during the Cup.

As various data sources came together, Samsung's innovative displays, including the QBC Series signage, presented a single, actionable view of the intelligence. The large 4K ultra-high-definition screens helped the HSOC team collectively review trends and emerging risks. During meetings, Samsung WAFX-P Interactive Displays streamlined collaboration, allowing the team to seamlessly screen share from their Galaxy Books and tablets, annotate directly on the display and video conference with local health officials.

These solutions helped the HSOC team act on shared public health information from over 50 data sources spanning more than 145 jurisdictions, including data connected to airports and tournament travel, as the team monitored signals across hundreds of pathogens and assessed potential risks.

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“Public health operations centers can prove critical during international events and gatherings of all sizes, especially mass gatherings that draw millions of people from around the world,” said Todd Maxwell, director of regulated business development, Samsung Electronics America. “In these instances, health leaders need coordinated, multidisciplinary situational awareness to aggregate and analyze disparate public health data, and enact immediate communications and response if a risk emerges.”

The Galaxy devices that Samsung provided throughout the HSOC provided the endpoint for the operations, allowing the HSOC to easily and effectively analyze multiple sources of health-related information and data via the technology. Additionally, AT&T provided wireless connectivity to extend Samsung’s technology ecosystem beyond the walls of the operations center, enabling connectivity across jurisdictions and helping HSOC teams coordinate with local health departments, field contacts, and partner organizations. Also, HARMAN, a Samsung subsidiary, provided JBL speakers and headphones to support audio and voice communication among teams working across the HSOC.

“Having connected technology is critical for end-to-end flow of intelligence, from aggregating real-time public health data to presenting a unified view of disease signals for monitoring and decision making,” said global health security expert, Rebecca Katz, Ph.D., M.P.H., a professor at Georgetown University and HSOC Director. “Our goal was to make the HSOC a trusted resource for the public health community, health systems, and most importantly, the public. We were able to bring that mission to life by ensuring our teams operated within a connected environment for distilling public scientific data into actionable guidance during a complex, large-scale event.”