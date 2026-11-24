On Audio: Sennheiser
Jens Pilz, Spectrum and Innovation Manager at Sennheiser, shares insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.
AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.
Thought Leader: Jens Pilz, Spectrum and Innovation Manager at Sennheiser
In the world of audio for integrated solutions, we see multiple developments. The first development is in contactless audio. The concept behind it is based on devices capturing audio without any user interaction, such as holding a microphone or wearing a lavalier. Wall- and ceiling-mounted devices with multiple audio sensors (capsules) and signal processing (beamforming) give speakers on stage the ability to move and talk naturally—the same way they would in a smaller setting. This enables more authentic performance and audience interaction. In addition, audience questions could be captured clearly and automatically—much more quickly than is possible today.
Standardized technology will also be an important development, especially in the domain of wireless connectivity and the transport of audio. New technologies, either as regulatory schema (WMAS) or new implementations (DECT NR+), will shape the new generation of devices for audio in professional settings. While wireless technology defines the air interface, additional standardized interfaces for audio (audio over IP) are becoming increasingly important for interfacing with other devices in the signal and production chain. Alongside this need for standardized solutions in the technology domain, customers demand customizable solutions for their needs.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.