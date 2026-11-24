AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Jens Pilz, Spectrum and Innovation Manager at Sennheiser

In the world of audio for integrated solutions, we see multiple developments. The first development is in contactless audio. The concept behind it is based on devices capturing audio without any user interaction, such as holding a microphone or wearing a lavalier. Wall- and ceiling-mounted devices with multiple audio sensors (capsules) and signal processing (beamforming) give speakers on stage the ability to move and talk naturally—the same way they would in a smaller setting. This enables more authentic performance and audience interaction. In addition, audience questions could be captured clearly and automatically—much more quickly than is possible today.

New technologies, either as regulatory schema (WMAS) or new implementations (DECT NR+), will shape the new generation of devices for audio in professional settings. Jens Pilz, Spectrum and Innovation Manager at Sennheiser

Standardized technology will also be an important development, especially in the domain of wireless connectivity and the transport of audio. New technologies, either as regulatory schema (WMAS) or new implementations (DECT NR+), will shape the new generation of devices for audio in professional settings. While wireless technology defines the air interface, additional standardized interfaces for audio (audio over IP) are becoming increasingly important for interfacing with other devices in the signal and production chain. Alongside this need for standardized solutions in the technology domain, customers demand customizable solutions for their needs.