Smartphone cameras have gotten really good, often the go-to choice for content creators on a budget. But the audio side hasn’t really kept up with the video side of the equation. Just in time for the holiday, Sony has introduced a solution, the ECM-AX10 spatial audio microphone. With four omnidirectional microphone capsules, it features automatic orientation detection and multiple pickup patterns, plus it reduces background and wind noise. On-board controls make it easy to adjust pickup patterns, filters, and sensitivity, while the SELFIE switch makes it easy to switch audio orientation. The compact ECM-AX10 connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for real-time monitoring. Accessories include a removeable windscreen, mic holder, and extension cable.

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SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series that spotlights affordable Pro AV tools for industry professionals on your “nice” list.