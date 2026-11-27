SCN Stocking Stuffers: Sony ECM-AX10
Shooting with your smartphone? Now it doesn’t have to sound like you are.
Smartphone cameras have gotten really good, often the go-to choice for content creators on a budget. But the audio side hasn’t really kept up with the video side of the equation. Just in time for the holiday, Sony has introduced a solution, the ECM-AX10 spatial audio microphone. With four omnidirectional microphone capsules, it features automatic orientation detection and multiple pickup patterns, plus it reduces background and wind noise. On-board controls make it easy to adjust pickup patterns, filters, and sensitivity, while the SELFIE switch makes it easy to switch audio orientation. The compact ECM-AX10 connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for real-time monitoring. Accessories include a removeable windscreen, mic holder, and extension cable.
SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series that spotlights affordable Pro AV tools for industry professionals on your “nice” list.
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Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., has been the content director of Systems Contractor News since 2021. During his career, he's hosted and programmed two ongoing regional industry trade shows (including Future B2B's AV/IT Summit), produced and hosted podcasts and webinars focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.