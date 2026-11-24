AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Steve Bogart, Pro AV Product Manager at Hall Research

Audio technology is evolving rapidly as organizations demand seamless experiences across hybrid meeting rooms, corporate spaces, and large auditoriums. One of the biggest trends is the adoption of AI-enhanced audio systems that automatically optimize sound quality through noise reduction, echo cancellation, speaker tracking, and intelligent gain control. These technologies improve meeting equity by ensuring remote participants hear conversations as clearly as those in the room.

AI-powered voice tracking and digital signal processing further improve speech intelligibility and reduce background noise, creating a more natural collaboration experience. Steve Bogart, Pro AV Product Manager at Hall Research

For hybrid meeting spaces, ceiling array microphones and beamforming technology have become the preferred solutions. Rather than relying on tabletop microphones, these systems capture voices from anywhere in the room while maintaining a clean, cable-free environment. AI-powered voice tracking and digital signal processing further improve speech intelligibility and reduce background noise, creating a more natural collaboration experience.

Corporate spaces are increasingly leveraging networked AV infrastructures built around AV-over-IP technologies such as Dante. By transporting audio, video, and control signals over standard IT networks, organizations gain greater scalability, centralized management, and simplified deployment across multiple rooms and campuses. This approach also supports hybrid events where in-person and remote audiences participate simultaneously.

In large presentation venues, the demand is for highly intelligible sound reinforcement. Modern systems combine advanced loudspeaker design, digital signal processing, and networked audio distribution to deliver consistent coverage throughout the venue. Integration with AI-driven cameras and automated production systems allows presenters to move freely while maintaining professional-quality audio and video for both live and streamed audiences.

Looking ahead, the convergence of AI, cloud management, and IP-based audio networking will continue to drive innovation. Organizations are prioritizing solutions that are simpler to operate, easier to scale, and capable of delivering great-quality experiences regardless of room size or participant location.