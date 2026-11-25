For many church production teams, scrambling to be ready for the Sunday sermon is commonplace. They build graphics for the sanctuary walls, rebuild them for the stream, then redo half of it when the outline changes the night before. With Emergent's new Lumis platform, that scramble comes to an end.

“Houses of worship do not have time to build out graphics for all of the screens in the sanctuary and then build out unique graphics for their broadcast stream,” said Tom Shelburne, head of business development at Emergent North America.

Lumis builds them for both, in seconds. House-of-worship production teams can create, import, or paste a sermon script into Lumis. It will find the scripture references, pull quotes and song titles, and then build each graphic in the style and Bible translation your church uses. For deeper study, Lumis is fully integrated with Strong’s Concordance, so Greek and Hebrew word references come up on screen alongside the verse. Every graphic is automatically created and placed in the running order where it belongs. And one click in Pulsar GFX turns the running order into a live, automated worship service. When the sermon changes, every screen updates with it.

“Broadcast-quality worship productions should not only be easy to learn but also help operators be more efficient, delivering higher quality content in minutes, not hours" said Grig Mindlin, CEO of Emergent. “Lumis is easy to pick up, and it ends the last-minute rush to pull together graphics and video clips before service.”

The Lumis platform was designed for every service, every week, and with the less-Pro AV savvy volunteer staff's that often run house-of-worship AV in mind. Lumis is fully integrated with Planning Center, so the service plans your team already builds flow straight into the running order. Each service can have its own graphics style guide. Youth, young adults, and the main service each keep their own look, and nobody has to rebuild it each week.

Additionally, every item carries timing, including an estimate of how long the message will run, so the team always knows where the service stands. Repeat rules handle recurring services, so the same order never has to be rebuilt in a spreadsheet. Lower thirds, full-screen graphics, video clips, and multi-screen LED walls all run from the same solution, all while Lumis runs in a standard web browser on computers you already own, meaning there is nothing to install.

“Every church team we talk to tells us the same thing: a handful of people, a lot of screens, and not enough time before service,” said Shelburne. “With Lumis, the pastor’s notes become the worship service. Your volunteers walk in and the graphics are already there, styled for that service. And because it runs in a browser, there’s no new rack of equipment to buy or maintain.”