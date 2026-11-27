On Audio: Legrand Integrated AV
Alyssa Adnani, Senior Product Manager, Power and Furniture at Legrand Integrated AV, shares insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.
AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.
Thought Leader: Alyssa Adnani, Senior Product Manager, Power and Furniture at Legrand Integrated AV
For years, upgrading a meeting room meant better microphones, speakers, and cameras. The audio trend getting attention now is the room itself. As hybrid work turns nearly every conference room into a broadcast environment, even strong DSP and beamforming mics can’t fully correct for a room that bounces sound around.
That gap shows up hardest for people who aren’t physically in the room. In-person attendees can lean in or ask someone to repeat themselves; remote participants on a laptop speaker can’t. The same principle scales up. Town halls need clear audio reaching a mixed live and remote audience, and auditoriums face it at greater distances across harder, more reflective surfaces.
The practical shift is that acoustic treatment is moving from afterthought to standard scope in room refreshes, largely because it’s one of the few upgrades that doesn’t require construction, downtime, or touching the AV stack itself. Wall tiles and ceiling tiles can measurably cut reverberation and improve speech clarity for everyone on the call.
Design expectations have shifted too. Acoustic treatment used to mean visible, beige panels; now it’s expected to read as a finish choice in color, pattern, and texture that suits the space—not a retrofit bolted on top of it. At Legrand | AV, we treat wall and ceiling treatment as one system rather than separate fixes, with options like TruTile and Nivo designed to work together so a room absorbs sound at multiple surfaces and still looks designed on purpose.
As meeting spaces keep evolving, acoustics belong on every integrator's checklist right alongside displays and microphones, because none of it matters if the room won't let every voice come through clearly.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.