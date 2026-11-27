AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Alyssa Adnani, Senior Product Manager, Power and Furniture at Legrand Integrated AV

For years, upgrading a meeting room meant better microphones, speakers, and cameras. The audio trend getting attention now is the room itself. As hybrid work turns nearly every conference room into a broadcast environment, even strong DSP and beamforming mics can’t fully correct for a room that bounces sound around.

That gap shows up hardest for people who aren’t physically in the room. In-person attendees can lean in or ask someone to repeat themselves; remote participants on a laptop speaker can’t. The same principle scales up. Town halls need clear audio reaching a mixed live and remote audience, and auditoriums face it at greater distances across harder, more reflective surfaces.

Acoustic treatment is moving from afterthought to standard scope in room refreshes, largely because it’s one of the few upgrades that doesn’t require construction, downtime, or touching the AV stack itself. Alyssa Adnani, Senior Product Manager, Power and Furniture at Legrand Integrated AV

The practical shift is that acoustic treatment is moving from afterthought to standard scope in room refreshes, largely because it’s one of the few upgrades that doesn’t require construction, downtime, or touching the AV stack itself. Wall tiles and ceiling tiles can measurably cut reverberation and improve speech clarity for everyone on the call.

Design expectations have shifted too. Acoustic treatment used to mean visible, beige panels; now it’s expected to read as a finish choice in color, pattern, and texture that suits the space—not a retrofit bolted on top of it. At Legrand | AV, we treat wall and ceiling treatment as one system rather than separate fixes, with options like TruTile and Nivo designed to work together so a room absorbs sound at multiple surfaces and still looks designed on purpose.

As meeting spaces keep evolving, acoustics belong on every integrator's checklist right alongside displays and microphones, because none of it matters if the room won't let every voice come through clearly.