Summary:

(Image credit: Brompton Technology)

The THOR AV STRATA Ultimate wall packs a 1.56mm pixel pitch (2,304×1,296 native resolution) across 36 cabinets.

Because presenters stand just a few feet from the wall during livestreams, its matte anti-glare finish, deep black levels, and seamless pixel structure prevent moiré and washout under harsh studio lighting—giving it the appearance of a single giant television both in person and on tight camera shots.

Driven by a single Tessera S8 processor and 36 Tessera R2+ receiver cards, the system leverages Hydra measurement-based Dynamic Calibration and PureTone software. This pipeline expands the color gamut, locks in neutral grays, and maintains panel-to-panel uniformity so the college's brand colors match seamlessly between the physical room and the livestream feed.

Birmingham, AL's Highlands College has a Learning Studio that serves two audiences at once: the students in the room, and viewers watching online. Working with local AV integrator Pennington Media, THOR AV has delivered a STRATA Ultimate LED installation that brings the college’s classes and events to both audiences, with Brompton Technology LED processing ensuring consistent image quality in person and on camera.

The project marks the first deployment of STRATA Ultimate, THOR AV’s fine-pitch, chip-on-board (COB) LED display platform built around Brompton’s Tessera processing. Measuring 11.81x6.56 feet the wall is made up of 36 cabinets in a six-by-six configuration, with a 1.56mm pixel pitch and a native resolution of 2,304x1,296 pixels. A single Tessera S8 LED processor drives the display, with one Tessera R2+ receiver card in each cabinet.

“Brompton processing was a requirement from day one,” explained Paul Ericson, account manager at THOR AV. “Highlands College already runs Brompton across most of its campus, from its podcast studio and XR/VR training space to its digital signage. STRATA Ultimate is built around Brompton processing. That gave the college the display performance it wanted on a platform the team already knows how to run, maintain and color-manage.”

With live-streamed classes and events central to the brief, particular attention was given to the way the display would appear behind presenters standing just a few feet from the screen. Ahead of installation, Pennington Media sent the college’s own broadcast cameras to THOR AV, allowing the team to test the wall with the equipment that would be used in the Learning Studio, where the team validated the image at every distance, from tight presenter shots to the audience’s view. Pennington Media's owner Gary Pennington noted that the image quality and refresh image immediately stood out to his team.

(Image credit: Brompton Technology)

Brompton’s field application engineers configured the panels on site, with Brompton’s Hydra advanced measurement system enabling Dynamic Calibration to achieve higher brightness, a wider color gamut, and uniformity across the panels, ensuring consistency of the college’s brand colors both in the room and on the stream. THOR AV’s product manager, Jonah Johnson, explained that the Tessera software’s PureTone feature contributes to the finished image by maintaining accurate colors and neutral grays, particularly valuable when balancing the display’s appearance for broadcast. “

The response from staff began at commissioning, when they described the display as looking like one giant television. Its deep black levels and matte anti-glare finish have also performed well under the studio’s broadcast lighting.“We needed a visually stunning display for our Learning Studio and event space that could deliver exceptional on-camera performance for our livestreamed classes and events, and we couldn't be happier with the results,” concluded Ryan Benson, technology support director, Highlands College.