Summary:

Samsung displays integrate with Cisco collaboration technology to help city employees connect, share content, and meet across locations.

Video walls anchor the new Council Chamber, giving council members, staff, and visitors clearer views of proceedings.

Shared technology standards guide future upgrades across a municipal portfolio of more than 200 buildings.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The city of Fort Worth, TX, is modernizing its municipal facilities with Samsung display solutions and Cisco collaboration tools to support operations and public engagement. The installation brings large-format video walls to its new Council Chamber and equips libraries, meeting rooms, and the city’s 9-1-1 call center with a robust ecosystem of display solutions.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2026]

Serving more than one million residents across 300 square miles, Fort Worth is standardizing its digital signage to create a consistent experience for employees, streamline IT management across municipal facilities, and establish a scalable foundation for future deployments.

Samsung’s The Wall anchors the new City Hall’s Council Chamber with two expansive screens at its center, complemented by four additional displays. The configuration gives council members, city staff, and visitors clearer views of meeting content and proceedings while simplifying production and display control.

In the council work sessions room, a Samsung All-in-One IAC 130-inch 2K display extends the modernization to the space where city leaders review information and discuss priorities. Across other municipal spaces, Samsung QMC Series Commercial Displays range from 55-inch screens in library study rooms to 75-inch displays in conference rooms. Powered by Cisco Room Bar technology in conference rooms, employees can seamlessly connect their work devices to Samsung displays, making it easier to share content and participate in voice or video meetings across facilities.

The city’s 9-1-1 call center also features nine 85-inch high-definition displays around the operations room. The screens present news feeds, responder dispatch maps, and weather data to help personnel maintain a shared view of developing conditions. Together, these installations make critical information more accessible across city facilities, helping employees coordinate daily operations and support the community.

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See how it all comes together in the video below.