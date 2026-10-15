Biamp Unveils Microsoft Teams Certified Devio UCX 1000 Conferencing Bundle

Summary:

Built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) running Android and managed via Microsoft Intune, it provides IT teams with a fully validated, scalable endpoint for huddle spaces and small-to-medium conference rooms.

Connects via a single USB-C cable and features a dual 4K ePTZ camera system with AI auto-framing alongside a 27-microphone array using Biamp Beamtracking, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, and AI Noise Reduction.

Automatically identifies peripherals, measures room acoustics, and tunes audio processing (EQ, echo cancellation, speaker levels) in minutes without requiring an on-site audio engineer and offers centralized remote health monitoring, over-the-air firmware updates, and room-performance report cards across an enterprise's entire device fleet.

The new Biamp Devio UCX 1000 conferencing bundle— comprised of the Devio UCX 1000 UC compute platform, the Parlé VBC 2800 conferencing bar, and the Apprimo Touch 10 UCX-T touch panel—is now available and Certified for Microsoft Teams. This certification validates that the complete bundle is both compatible with and optimized for Teams, giving IT professionals and integrators a fully validated, single-manufacturer solution for huddle spaces and small-to-medium conference rooms.

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“Organizations standardizing on Microsoft Teams want room systems they can roll out at scale without second-guessing the hardware underneath,” said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development at Biamp. “Certification means the Devio UCX 1000 bundle arrives ready for that job—a single platform that organizations can deploy and manage with confidence, across small- and medium-sized meeting spaces, with confidence that it will work seamlessly within Microsoft Teams Rooms."

Built on Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), the Devio UCX 1000 is a Microsoft Teams Room on the Android platform with integrated professional DSP, purpose-built for small and medium conference rooms where a connected conferencing bar is required. This, like other Teams Room endpoints, are managed by Microsoft Intune.

Paired with the Devio UCX 1000, the Parlé VBC 2800 conferencing bar features a dual 4K ePTZ camera system with AI auto-framing, 16x digital zoom, and a 120-degree horizontal field of view for clear visibility of every participant. Its 27-microphone array with Biamp Beamtracking technology, combined with integrated Acoustic Echo Cancellation and AI Noise Reduction, delivers natural, intelligible audio throughout the room. The bar connects to the Devio UCX 1000 over a single USB-C cable.

Completing the bundle, the Apprimo Touch 10 UCX-T panel auto-pairs the moment it's connected, wakes the room automatically when someone walks in, and lets users switch instantly between a Teams meeting and a laptop via USB-C—all powered over a single cable with no additional network drops required.

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Rooms commissioning is handled by Biamp Launch, which locates connected peripherals, measures room acoustics, and tunes echo cancellation, noise reduction, equalization, and loudspeaker levels on its own, producing a rated, meeting-ready room in minutes with no audio engineer on site. From there, Biamp Workplace keeps every certified room healthy through remote health monitoring, over-the-air firmware updates, and Launch report cards spanning an organization’s entire estate.