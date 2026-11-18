Peerless-AV is expanding its Refinio product range with the addition of two new on-wall Credenza AV equipment storage solutions. The Refinio Credenza is designed to meet the needs of modern AV environments where an accessible storage solution is required for associated devices and rack-mounted equipment. Its contemporary aesthetic makes it particularly well suited for corporate, meeting room, and conference environments where mounting equipment behind a display or running extended cables to a server room is not possible or desirable.

[Integrators … Mount Up!]

The low-profile, discreet cabinet provides a slim, wall-mounted installation that combines secure equipment storage, efficient cable management and convenient access. Available in two practical sizes, supporting 2RU and 4RU of 19-inch rack-mounted equipment, the Credenza offers a solution to suit a wide range of AV requirements.

The included universal mounting surface, together with a comprehensive range of optional accessories and mounting trays, allows the Credenza to accommodate a wide variety of modern AV equipment configurations. The flexible internal design also makes it easy to modify, change or upgrade the equipment layout in the future.

Its clean appearance is enhanced by an attractive acoustic felt cover that blends seamlessly into corporate spaces, effectively concealing equipment and maintaining a professional, uncluttered exterior. Hinged side panels with magnetic catches provide quick and easy access to installed equipment, while integrated keystone mounting points within the Credenza frame accommodate both standard snap-in keystones and panel-mount connectors.

An installer-friendly, easy-to-hang wall plate and open-frame construction provide additional flexibility during installation, with generous space for positioning wall-mounted power sockets and data points. The Credenza is designed to promote natural convection component cooling to maintain effective operating temperatures during normal use. Where additional thermal management is required, optional thermostatically controlled fans provide dynamic cooling to deliver optimal conditions.