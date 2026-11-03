Introducing Crestron's Collab Engine

At a Glance:

The Collab Engine consolidates three critical room functions into a single device. Beyond handling unified communications, both the 4100 and 4200 models embed an integrated Crestron 4-Series Control System for room automation, while the 4200 adds built-in DM NVX AV-over-IP network distribution.

Built on Android via the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), the device balances IT security with operational choice.

Designed to standardize technology across varied spaces—from small huddle zones to large training rooms—the platform integrates Crestron Intelligent Video for dynamic participant framing and Intelligent Audio tuned to room acoustics, all centrally managed and deployed at scale using Crestron XiO Cloud.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron Electronics has unveiled Collab Engine, the latest addition to its unified communications offerings which brings content, collaboration, and control together in one device. Organizations designing hybrid work and modern learning environments need a consistent, high-quality experience across their campuses. Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, Collab Engine powers virtually every space on one platform, removing the need for a room-by-room approach with a core device that can scale across an entire global footprint.

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No two spaces are the same. Rooms come in different shapes and sizes, each one supporting a different way of working from quick huddle discussions to hands-on training workshops. Collab Engine is designed to support that entire range. With native integration of Crestron Intelligent Video and Intelligent Audio, each space can be designed around the use case. Camera coverage keeps participants in frame as the conversation moves around the rooms, and audio is tuned to the layout and acoustics, so remote participants can always hear clearly.

“IT teams are managing a wider variety of spaces than ever, and on top of that, user expectations for how these spaces should operate continue to grow. More than anything, organizations need a foundation they can trust,” said Brad Hintze, EVP of global customer success and marketing at Crestron. “Content, collaboration, and control were pillars we developed that shape how we design spaces. With the Collab Engine, we’ve brought those components together in one device to give IT leaders a platform that can scale to the volume of rooms they manage, adapt to the needs of those spaces, and meet the expectations of their everyday users.”

(Image credit: Crestron)

The Collab Engine is based on the Android operating system and a device built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) for enterprise security and delivering familiar IT management frameworks. With two operating modes, IT teams can choose between a native or an open experience to support the preferred approach of their users. Microsoft Teams Rooms mode brings a native Microsoft Teams experience with one-touch join. Alternatively, Crestron AirMedia technology mode delivers wireless presentation and conferencing for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) connections across platforms.

The Collab Engine is available in two models, the Collab Engine 4100 and the Collab Engine 4200. Beyond video conferencing support both models include a Crestron 4-Series Control System that provides access to full room automation. The XiO Cloud technology operations management platform adds further support for centralized deployment, monitoring, and management at scale. Additionally, DM NVX AV over IP distribution is directly available on the Collab Engine 4200 for network-based distribution.