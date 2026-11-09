AVer Is Becoming a Complete Room Solution by Entering thhe Endpoint Market

As hybrid work drives demand for standardized meeting spaces, AVer is entering the room endpoint market, and in doing so, becoming a complete room solution provider with its portfolio of cameras and audio. Introducing the CORE500 Room Kit, certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) on Windows. The CORE500 combines the UC500 Mini PC with the TC500 Touch Console, bringing the essential elements of a Microsoft Teams Rooms setup together in a single kit.

[Failure Is Not an Option, Except When It Comes to Meeting Technology]

“Enterprises today want more than great cameras and audio. They want complete meeting rooms that are easy to deploy, manage, and scale,” said David Kuo, president of AVer. “We’ve spent years serving customers around the world, and we know what makes a meeting room work. By combining that expertise with the consistent, reliable experience of Microsoft Teams Rooms, we can deliver the complete room our customers are asking for. Entering the room endpoint market strengthens our portfolio with higher-value solutions and drives AVer’s next phase of growth, starting with the CORE500 Room Kit.”

The CORE500 orchestrates AVer’s AI-powered cameras, audio, and room technologies to create a unified Microsoft Teams Rooms environment. IT teams and integrators can deploy complete meeting rooms with less complexity, while users get the same familiar experience in every space. Sample units are now available for customers and partners who want to evaluate the room kit firsthand.