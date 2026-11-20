Summary:

Neo helped adapt the original lighting design to a new venue while also simplifying show operation.

Vari-Lite fixtures brought Matilda’s world to life with bold color and theatrical effects.

With the Vari-Lite rig and Neo control platform working together, the Wellington production that opened on September 23, 2026, successfully preserves the creative vision of its Auckland predecessor while adding new levels of refinement.

(Image credit: Maeve O’Connell Photography & Hagen Hopkins Photography)

Matilda the Musical opened at Wellington's St James Theatre on September 23, 2026. Produced by Capital Theatre Trust and G&T Productions, the show features a vibrant lighting design by Martin Searancke, brought to life with luminaires and Neo X consoles from Vari-Lite.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2026]

The Wellington staging presented an opportunity to revisit and refine the lighting design while adapting it to a different venue and equipment package. With 23 VL2600, nine VL3600, two VL3000 and two VLHive fixtures, alongside the Neo X15 and Neo X5 CRE lighting consoles, Searancke created a richly theatrical environment that brings the imaginative world of Matilda to life.

The original Auckland venue supplied approximately one-third of the lighting rig, including overhead wash fixtures and conventional front lighting. The move to a dry-hire venue in Wellington meant Searancke had to replace those fixtures with rental equipment. He used Neo’s Fixture Type Exchange to carry the existing programming over to the new rig.

“It’s never going to be 100% accurate, as you’re dealing with different optics and brightness that need to be adjusted on a cue-by-cue basis, but it’s a great starting point,” said Searancke. He replaced much of the conventional front lighting with VL2600 luminaires, noting that “their CTO and framing shutters made the job easy.”

Auckland-based Xytech Lighting supplied the full Vari-Lite lighting system for the Wellington production, with fixtures selected to deliver the saturated colors and theatrical effects central to Searancke’s design. The VL3600s provided aerial effects and defined shapes, while VL2600s positioned above the classroom desks shifted the scene from a broad playground look to tightly focused beams on individual desks on the final beat of the school song. The show’s story-within-a- story sequences called for a more theatrical look. Two VLHive 151 Digital FX fixtures, added for the Wellington production, provided washes and animated textures that brought additional movement and depth to the stage.

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(Image credit: Maeve O’Connell Photography & Hagen Hopkins Photography)

Searancke programmed the show on a Neo X15 and Neo X5 CRE, with head of lighting Joran O’Neill handling show operation. The two control surfaces allowed for refinement of cues from different positions in the theater. Searancke deployed Neo features such as Stream Deck XL to select fixture groups, Art-Net timecode to synchronize lighting cues with the musical numbers, and the shared tasks feature to track notes and adjustments across consoles and mobile devices.

Neo also linked lighting, audio and video, allowing the lighting department to trigger video cues during the run. “We don't have a dedicated video operator for the season and so triggering this from LX just makes sense,” said Searancke.

With Searancke based an hour’s flight from Wellington, daily show reports gave him a way to monitor the rig’s performance remotely. He also pointed to the reliability of LED fixtures during programming. “I absolutely love how reliable LED fixtures have made large moving light rigs,” he said. “I no longer turn up to plotting sessions wondering if we will be delayed by a lamp replacement.”

For Searancke, the Wellington staging was an opportunity to refine a design that already served the story. “I think the finished design replicates the Auckland production well but adds some polish that the extra time allowed,” he said. “There are some great emotional numbers in this show that I hope the lighting enhances."