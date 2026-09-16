The State of AV/IT 2026: Biamp

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

The big shift we are seeing as an AV manufacturer relates to how AV solutions are increasingly software-defined. In other words, the days of purpose-built, hardware-heavy systems that required on-site expertise to reconfigure are giving way to software-defined environments where organizations can adapt their AV infrastructure to meet changing needs without touching a rack.

This shift has fundamentally changed the technology requirements for practically all types of environments. Spaces that previously might have only required microphones, loudspeakers, and a projector must now often seamlessly support conferencing platforms, high-quality audio capture, video distribution, and remote collaboration. The result is a growing convergence of technologies that were once managed separately.

To get there, organizations must look at platforms that can bring together digital signal processing, conferencing, room control, amplification, and audio networking within a single ecosystem—often accessed through the cloud.

AV systems with embedded AI can respond to the environment automatically, including changes in usage patterns that previously required lots of planning or forethought. Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

Control plays a big part in this paradigm shift. Historically, powerful AV control systems came with equally heavy programming requirements, putting them out of reach for organizations without dedicated technical staff. Rather, the shift toward intuitive, no-code platforms means internal teams can now deploy sophisticated automation that end users can manage day-to-day, without ongoing support.

AI is another factor driving this shift. AV systems with embedded AI can respond to the environment automatically, including changes in usage patterns that previously required lots of planning or forethought. These intelligent tools can now continuously adapt to environmental fluctuations, ensuring a smoother and more refined user experience across diverse scenarios.

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At the end of the day, this software-defined AV infrastructure is enabling hardware to consolidate, last longer, and provide a greater experience for everyone along the AV value chain.