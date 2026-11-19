AVPro Edge has introduced the AC-MXNET-10G-MSE, a 10G multi-stream encoder that dramatically simplifies AV over IP video distribution system design and implementation. The MXnet 10G-MSE enables integrators the flexibility to design true hybrid video distribution systems from a single endpoint. By generating uncompressed 4K SDVoE video for 10G environments alongside a simultaneous H.265 stream compatible with MXnet USP, the new hybrid encoder allows integrators to seamlessly bridge high-performance 10G systems with scalable IP streaming architectures. This dual stream approach simplifies system design, reduces hardware count, and lowers overall integration costs while preserving premium image quality where it matters most. The MXnet 10G-MSE is available now.

Leveraging the MXnet 10G ecosystem, the 10G-MSE delivers visually lossless, zero-latency 4K video to primary displays and at the same time, produces a parallel 1080p H.265 stream that can be distributed to MXnet USP endpoints leveraging the power of AVPro Flow. With this tool, AV integrators can leverage the perfect level of performance for each space without duplicating sources, encoders, or infrastructure.

The result is a more efficient system design with reduced installation costs and simplified long-term maintenance. A hybrid AV over IP approach is ideal for commercial applications such as corporate/workplace, higher education, medical, hospitality, live events, and more. Integrators can rely on zero latency 4K SDVoE to deliver stunning clarity for projectors, video walls, surgical monitoring, and other critical applications while simultaneously feeding the secondary 1080p H.265 stream to tertiary areas across facilities, lobbies, or campuses. The MXnet 10G-MSE optimizes performance while reducing system cost and complexity.

Key Features

The 10G-MSE features a Multi-Stream Engine capable of transmitting two simultaneous streams onto the network: a primary SDVoE output for high-fidelity 4K distribution to 10G-TCVR decoders, and a secondary, low-bandwidth H.26x 1080p stream for interoperability with MXnet USP decoders. Via SDVoE, the system encodes up to 4K/60fps 4:4:4 8-bit YCbCr or RGB content and supports 10/12-bit deep color formats—including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision (though HDR formats are not supported on the secondary H.265 stream). Signals up to 4K/30fps 4:4:4 8-bit are distributed completely uncompressed, while higher frame-rate 4K resolutions use a light 1.3:1 compression ratio to remain virtually identical to the source. Furthermore, 10G endpoints deliver zero-latency AV distribution in genlock mode for mission-critical applications, and feature versatile control I/O that works with the MXnet API to route USB and control signals for peripheral management or full KVM matrix systems.