Key Points:

NDI 6.4 adds recording and playback APIs, as well as HEVC 4:4:4 support and a configurable Wi-Fi receiver buffer.

A single MKV file now holds the video, multiple audio channels, and metadata of a recorded stream, and it can be played back while it is still being written.

All three main features are included in both NDI SDK and the NDI Advanced SDK, with no additional license required.

Today, NDI released NDI 6.4, which adds recording and playback APIs, support for HEVC 4:4:4, and a configurable receiver buffer for Wi-Fi, plus video-only receive modes, synthesized timecode, clock-drift fixes, and an NDI Bridge Service for Linux.

The release is built for teams that already use NDI, so there is nothing to replace, and it removes two barriers for teams that held off on NDI: no 4:4:4 support and jitter on wireless setups. In a broadcast control room, a replay can keep the score, clock and graphics it had on air. A lecture recorded with NDI can be played back with the slides still legible. A menu board on a screen can stay sharp and true to color. The receiver buffer keeps Wi-Fi streams steady without extra network equipment.

Roberto Musso (Image credit: NDI)

The update addresses problems production teams run into all the time: frames dropped on wireless links, graphics that turn soft in transit, and recordings that keep the picture but lose nearly everything else.

“We hear from users every day about the small failures that cost them on a live day,” said Roberto Musso, technical director at NDI. “A video that’s missing its audio. Text that goes fuzzy on the screen. NDI 6.4 deals with those problems without adding network gear or changing how teams work.”

Each of the three main updates applies at a different point in production.

Recording and Playback APIs: Any NDI stream can be recorded to a single MKV file that keeps the original video, multiple audio channels, and frame accurate metadata. The file can be played back while it is still being written, so teams can review material during an event instead of waiting for it to end.

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HEVC 4:4:4 Support: Full-chroma HEVC (H.265) keeps interfaces, graphics, and text clear and color accurate at a lower bit rate. Hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding are supported on compatible Intel and NVIDIA GPUs.

Wi-Fi Receiver Buffer: A configurable buffer on the receiving side absorbs network jitter and uneven packet delivery. NDI streams stay smooth on standard Wi-Fi and on other networks that are less than reliable.

The three main updates are included in NDI SDK and the NDI Advanced SDK, with no extra licensing. NDI 6.4 also adds new video-only receive modes at lowest and highest bandwidth, along with synthesized timecode and clock-drift fixes. Plus, an NDI Bridge Service for Linux lets users run NDI Bridge headlessly as a service and configure and control it through an API. The NDI Bridge Service for Linux is a standalone package and is available separately.

Five engineering teams tested NDI 6.4 in real production environments: BirdDog, Kiloview, Tractus Events, Telycam, and RØDE UK. “The new NDI File API opens up so many opportunities for anyone looking to add recording or replay to their workflow. Recording is only one side of the story,” said Elias Puurunen, founder of Tractus Events. “NDI has gone one step further and created both a playback API and a documented file format. Now, anyone in the NDI ecosystem who uses this API can capture NDI feeds and interoperate with other NDI apps. I can’t wait to deploy this in our customer-facing workflows for replays and ISO recording.”