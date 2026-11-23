Seventeen! Just when you thought the Pro AV world was quieting down for a calm end of the year, there were 17 strategic announcements made last week that you may have missed. Companies like Extron announced new experience centers, while several companies made significant appointments, while others yet announced important product updates.

[Nominations Open for ISE 2027 Best of Show Awards]

So, sit back and get caught up on the week that was.

People News

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Ryan Penny Appointed VP of Sales, U.S. at d&b audiotechnik

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d&b audiotechnik has appointed Ryan Penny as VP of Sales, U.S. In this role, Penny leads d&b's sales organization across the United States. His focus is leading the sales strategy and driving business growth across the U.S. market.



Penny brings extensive experience in sales leadership and business development within the live events and installation markets. Previously serving as VP, global business development at d&b audiotechnik, he has contributed to strategic initiatives supporting the company's growth ambitions globally. Prior to joining d&b in mid-2025, Penny held senior commercial roles at HOLOPLOT and HARMAN International and worked as an audio consultant at Vanguardia and RH Consulting.

INOGENI Welcomes Bally Hunjan as UK and Ireland Sales Manager

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INOGENI appointed Bally Hunjan as its new U.K. and Ireland sales manager. With more than 20 years of AV industry experience, Hunjan brings extensive expertise in AV distribution, business development, and manufacturer representation. He is now leading the INOGENI development across the U.K. and Ireland while supporting partners and customers with local expertise.

Korbyt Appoints Jai Prabhakaran as SVP of Global Sales

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Korbyt announced the appointment of Jai Prabhakaran as SVP of global sales. Prabhakaran joins as Korbyt continues to build on its partner-first approach to growth.

Prabhakaran brings more than two decades of sales leadership expertise in high-growth SaaS businesses. Most recently, he served as VP, Americas at Crownpeak, and previously held sales leadership roles at Algonomy and Sitecore, following more than 15 years in commerce sales at IBM and Oracle.

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Renkus-Heinz Names Jonathan Phillips President and Monika Smetona CFO

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Renkus-Heinz has appointed Jonathan Phillips to the role of president and Monika Smetona to chief financial officer while remaining a member of the board of directors.

Phillips joined Renkus-Heinz as chief revenue officer, bringing extensive experience in technology, business growth, and developing new markets. Together, Phillips and Smetona have worked together for more than a year to ensure a seamless transition while preserving the values, relationships, and long-term vision that have shaped the company.

Company News

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Welcome to Miami: DAS Audio Optimizes Customer Experience Center

DAS Audio has recently expanded its Customer Experience Center in Miami, FL, to showcase the brand’s entire range of offerings, enabling prospective customers to audition any combination required. The heart of this 128-output setup is the DAD Thunder|Core AX Center , which enables these customers to access any preferred combination of DAS Audio products with the press of a button.

The new Customer Experience Center encompasses all of DAS Audio’s solutions for these applications within a single testing environment. “Our clients are really all over the map in terms of what they may need, so there is a real advantage to making things simple and easy to understand for them,” explained DAS Audio technical support director Geovanni Ortiz. “The purpose of our Customer Experience Center is to guide them based on their needs, and from there we can craft a bespoke solution from layout to installation to tuning that will accomplish exactly what they want.”

To best serve the needs of this diverse group of potential users, Ortiz sought to design a system that could quickly narrow down the brand’s collective offerings and provide a streamlined way to A/B test potential configurations or present a ‘virtual soundcheck’ to customers. He currently makes use of three DAD AX Centers as part of DAS’s Demo System, one installed at the Customer Experience Center and two in a traveling rack for when DAS gives live demos on location. The flexibility of being able to easily interface with a potential customer’s console and I/O setup allows him to quickly dial in any combination of products required.

Extron Relaunches Melbourne Technology Centre

Extron has relaunched its Melbourne Technology Centre in Australia, reinforcing its commitment to the Australian audiovisual industry with expanded opportunities for hands-on training, live demonstrations, and collaboration with leading technology providers.

Building on Extron’s collaborative approach in Sydney, the refreshed Melbourne Technology Centre brings together Extron and third-party technologies across audio, video, display, and infrastructure. Integrators, consultants, and end users can experience these technologies working together in real-world applications and explore how they can address the requirements of specific AV projects across a range of environments. The application-focused environment gives industry professionals an opportunity to explore different approaches, ask questions, and make more informed decisions for their AV projects.

Follow-Me announces Swiss distribution partnership with menzi ebz

Follow-Me has appointed menzi ebz ag, a Swiss company based in Horgen that specializes in professional lighting, lighting control systems, rigging, and event technology, as its exclusive distributor in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The partnership marks a significant step in bringing flexible, scalable performer tracking technology to the Swiss market.

The history of menzi ebz can be traced back to 1943, when Walter Eichenberger founded a theatre lighting company. In 2010, ebz eichenberger electric ag merged with Menzi Eventtechnik, established by Marco Menzi in 1999, and the combined business has since been led by Marco Menzi and Andreas Stahl. Since 2024, it has concentrated solely on lighting and lighting control distribution and rigging, serving event technology providers, theaters, television, and scenic architecture.

Microsoft Expands Use of the Haivision Live Video Contribution Ecosystem

Microsoft has expanded its use of the Haivision live video contribution ecosystem by selecting the Makito ONE video transport platform, Makito X4 video encoders, Makito X4 video decoders, Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters, and Haivision Hub 360 to help power the live production of more than 600 global events annually.

A longstanding Haivision customer, the Microsoft team has been leveraging the Haivision video contribution ecosystem including the Makito X4 video encoders and decoders and SRT Gateway to contribute high-quality, ultra-low latency video for the live production and distribution of all-hands, press announcements, and large-scale events like the upcoming Ignite conference.

As part of its future technology refresh, Microsoft will deploy the Makito ONE video transport platform, Makito X4 video encoders, Haivision Pro mobile transmitters, and the Haivision Hub 360 cloud master control solution to support the evolving needs of Microsoft's broadcast operations in producing high-profile live and digital events to audiences around the world. The addition of these solutions brings Microsoft's global Haivision video encoders and mobile video transmitters fleet to more than 150 devices.

Media Links has joined the KAIROS Alliance Partner program for Panasonic’s KAIROS IT/IP live video production platform. Media Links and Panasonic completed interoperability testing between its Xscend IP media platform and KAIROS ahead of joining the program. The combination brings together Xscend’s multi-channel, multi-standard SDI/IP gateway capabilities with KAIROS’ flexible video processing across resolutions and formats, supporting reliable, low-latency production in studios and production control rooms.



Together, the platforms allow broadcasters to handle a mix of SDI and IP signals, including large numbers of SDI feeds, within the same production environment. This supports a phased transition to IP, allowing broadcasters to retain existing infrastructure and configure systems around each facility’s production requirements.

Media Links also plans to explore further interoperability testing using JPEG XS low-latency, high-quality video compression. This work will focus on improving efficiency within broadcast facilities and supporting future remote production workflows.

nsign Unveils New Digital Signage Showroom in Barcelona

nsign has unveiled a new showroom in Barcelona's Les Corts district. Located at the company's new offices, the space demonstrates how brands can manage and adapt their communications in physical environments.

Visitors can explore applications for retailers, restaurant chains, and airport retail operators, among other businesses, with content, device management, and audience measurement integrated into a single platform.

The tour begins in the reception area, where mixed-manufacturer displays—including a column-integrated vertical screen, mobile stand, and pedestal-mounted monitors—showcase unified hardware management across varied store configurations. From there, visitors move to the multi-format campaign zone and large-format LED wall, which demonstrate how a single content management system (CMS) and schedule keep branding consistent across seven different aspect ratios, from shop windows and digital menus to high-impact entranceways. Next is the multi-screen synchronisation area, where three separate displays play in unison to create a single panoramic composition for coordinated retail media, followed by the corporate communications and network monitoring station, featuring a live operational dashboard and applets that combine video, news, web pages, and business data on one screen. The showroom then explores audience-driven interactivity through a freestanding video-analytics display that tailors content to detected visitors in space-limited retail environments, alongside a Lift & Learn shelf, where sensors trigger instant product demos and comparisons the moment an item is picked up. Finally, a CMS-integrated queue management zone pairs live ticket numbers and wait times with promotional messaging, rounding out an evolving, customizable space designed for both commercial demonstrations and internal team sessions.

SoundTube Entertainment Appoints UC Technology Partners as Manufacturer's Representative

SoundTube Entertainment has appointed UC Technology Partners as its newest manufacturer's representative in the Northeast. UC Technology Partners will represent SoundTube's portfolio of commercial audio solutions, working closely with integrators, consultants, and distribution partners to provide product expertise, sales support and access to SoundTube's technical and system design resources.

As part of the partnership, UC Technology Partners will connect customers with SoundTube's broad range of commercial loudspeaker solutions, including Dante-enabled IPD loudspeakers, ceiling, and surface-mount speakers, column arrays and specialty audio products. The company will also help partners access SoundTube's complimentary Design Services, which provide engineering assistance with product selection, speaker placement and system design.

News and Notes

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The AES Technical Committee on Broadcast and Online Delivery has updated its loudness website with new content providing an overview of dialogue intelligibility in the media industry. Building off the group’s report “Improving Dialogue Intelligibility in Media,” the site now offers a brief and authoritative introduction to the many causes of, and solutions to, dialogue that cannot be understood.

AVer Information USA's VB150 is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. The VB150 meets Microsoft performance and compatibility requirements for Microsoft Teams Rooms deployments, providing organizations with a certified USB video bar designed for huddle and small meeting spaces.

LEA Professional has partnered with Specifi , the business management platform built for AV integrators. LEA Professional is now live on the platform, offering integrators a clear look into LEA’s extensive technology catalog. Founded in Belfast in April 2021, and named CEDIA Best Start-Up 2023, Specifi was built by a team with 15 years in the AV trade to replace the three to five tools most AV shops run today. On the platform, integrators can add LEA products to their room-by-room proposals.

Lumana and HiveWatch have completed the integration of Lumana's AI video security platform and the HiveWatch Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) platform. The integration enables Lumana's AI video detections to feed directly into the HiveWatch platform. Lumana's AI video security platform transforms an organization's existing IP cameras into active AI agents that analyze video in real time. The platform is built around VIA-1, the company's proprietary video intelligence model that continually learns from each environment it is deployed to monitor. When specific events are detected, Lumana sends verified alerts, including event details and video context, directly into the HiveWatch GSOC Operating System, allowing operators to triage, investigate, and respond from a unified interface. HiveWatch connects disparate access control and video systems, guiding operators through pre-configured workflows to initiate rapid response protocols and dispatch resources.

Owl Labs' Meeting Owl 5 Pro room solution has achieved Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android certification. The device brings audio, video, dedicated compute, and an intuitive touch controller into one 360-degree, center-of-the-table Teams Rooms system. Employees get a familiar Teams experience with one-touch meeting join, and IT gets a standardized room solution designed for simplified deployment, centralized management, and reliable performance at scale.

Vari-Lite has released NEO 4.4, introducing the new NEOInterface remote workstation and AI Query, an intelligent assistant designed to help programmers navigate complex show files, streamline routine tasks and spend more time focused on creative decisions. NEO 4.4 expands the NEO ecosystem with NEOInterface, a companion application that connects to a running NEO console over the network and places the full programming and playback environment on a PC or Mac. With access to fixture control, patching, effects, cue playback, Magic Sheets, and show management, NEOInterface enables users to work from front of house, backstage, production offices, and other locations without being tied to the main console surface.