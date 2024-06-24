Why Ithaca College Teamed with Vizrt to Secure Next Generation of Broadcast Talent

As the media tech sector experiences a growing demand for highly skilled professionals, Ithaca College has adopted a selection of Vizrt solutions to underpin its virtual production curriculum.

"The media tech skills shortage is a challenge for customers," remarked Griet Johannsen, Global Center of Excellence lead, training, and certification. "And we are dedicated to taking action to support and inspire the next generation of content creators, our partnership with Ithaca College does just that. By empowering new talent with the necessary skills and hands-on experience, we promote the training of urgently needed new talent for our industry."

[Time to Unpack: 5 Talking Points from InfoComm 2024]

Ithaca College sought a new graphics system that would best serve both student and industry needs. Already familiar with TriCaster for live production, and seeing that TriCaster was now part of Vizrt, director of technical operations Nigel Martin decided that implementing Vizrt graphics and tools into the curriculum was the natural choice.

“Many of the students that leave Ithaca College go to work for major sports broadcasters, and in speaking with them about their needs, we found a lot of them use Vizrt," said Martin. "So, we got in touch about options, and worked closely with Vizrt’s Customer Success department. Not only did we bring in innovative technology, but we got students access to work directly with Viz University—with up to 600 students per year leaving as certified operators."

[How Vizrt, Dalet Enhance Newsroom Operations]

Ithaca College brought in graphics platform and rendering engine Viz Engine 5, graphics control application Viz Trio, and graphics design tool Viz Artist to serve as the foundation of its graphics solution. For its virtual production courses, TriCaster’s powerful vision mixing was added.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The students are already utilizing the technology, producing 25 shows per week for ICTV, the historic student-run campus news station.