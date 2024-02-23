KSCAPE's RAIL Achieves UL Certification

K-array Group and KSCAPE's RAIL, the 4-foot architectural light seamlessly integrated with professional audio, is now officially UL certified under the safety standard UL. RAIL achieved the certification in December 2023.

The certification underscores RAIL's adherence to the highest safety standards, affirming its compatibility with the latest safety regulations and guidelines in the United States and Canada. By obtaining this certification, RAIL ensures not only the integration of other technology in architectural lighting but also a commitment to providing a secure and reliable solution for professionals in the industry.

[ISE 2024: 3 Trends That Will Extend to InfoComm 2024]

"Achieving UL certification represents a significant milestone for KSCAPE, as it confirms the attainment of high safety standards in the United States and Canada for our systems," said Fiorella Riccardi, product manager at KSCAPE. "RAIL stands out as a cutting-edge product as it aims to provide integrated solutions not only from a technological standpoint but also in terms of safety. Collaborating with the UL team to ensure these standards has been and continues to be an honour, as it allows us to develop a product that is always forward-looking. Rail is not just a product, but a compelling experience of emotions'.