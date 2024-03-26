elektraBar Vibe—New 896-LED Lighting Bar Sets the Right Mood

Introducing the latest iteration of the elektraLite elektraBar—the Vibe. Just over 3 feet in length, the Vibe sports 128 columns of seven RGBW LEDs for a total of 896 “pixels” each providing 0.3 watts for a combined 268.8 watts of emitter output.

Boasting a beam spread of 120 degrees, multiple elektraBar Vibes can be linked together via side-panel locking plates to create a near seamless line of visuals for the stage. Fully DMX compatible, the product is controllable in 13-channel, 256-channel, or 258-channel modes, and can be seamlessly pixel-mapped in two columns of seven devices using Art-Net via the Ethernet ports on the back.

[Let There Be Light(ing)]

“The colors on our latest elektraBar absolutely pop and its pixel-mapping capabilities mean that there are zero limits on what it can be used for creatively," said Brandon Tsaptsinos, Group One Limited’s national sales manager for the elektraLite brand. "From concert tours to theater to literally any professional environment needing a rich and vibrant splash of eye candy, the Vibe will definitely help set the right mood.”

The Vibe is flicker-free and can be used in a variety of ways for illuminating a stage: as a cyc light, or for side, back, or front lighting. If the 120-degree beam spread is too wide, its width can be cut with an available glare shield for beam control and rough focusing. The product can also be aimed at the audience and used as a light source to project pixel-mapping LEDs, which can be combined into a larger composite image when multiple Vibes are deployed together.

[33 Million Pixels Help Light Up Formula 1 Racetrack]

Housed in a gloss gray aluminum chassis equipped with corrosion-resistant hardware and a rigid flat steel yoke, the Vibe can be mounted from either a single handle point in the center or via its included trunnion feet.