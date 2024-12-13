Martin Professional Introduces VDO Sceptron XB High-Output Pixel-Batten

HARMAN Professional Solutions has launched the Martin VDO Sceptron XB—a compact, high-performance LED pixel-batten, designed for both lighting and creative video applications. The new pixel-batten utilizes all of the VDO Sceptron XB family’s features such as user-friendly mapping, simplified diffuser and lens exchange, and a wide range of available rigging accessories, with enhancements to performance and ease of use.

"We are continually talking with the LD community to better understand how we best support their most impactful designs,” said Wouter Verlinden, product manager of Martin Professional Creative LED, Lighting and Control. “And that feedback was certainly a driving force in the development of the VDO Sceptron XB as well. This fixture is all about giving designers and technicians much more creative control, while being easy to integrate into any project to unlock many new possibilities. We think you’re really going to love this fixture and be able to do a ton with it."

[Planning Ahead for Christmas Lights]

(Image credit: Martin Professional)

The VDO Sceptron XB was designed with boosted lumen output, enhanced cabling freedom, and the ability to be controlled as a lighting fixture via Art-Net and sACN, and as a video fixture via Martin P3, or both simultaneously. While compact and lightweight, VDO Sceptron XB is brighter than its predecessor, with more than double the white light output and up to five times as much saturated color output as the VDO Sceptron 10.

The use of RGBW LEDs results in a better spectrum (CRI, TM-30, TLCI), compared to traditional RGB pixel-battens, making it ideal for precision illumination of people, set décor, and other focus areas. The enhanced control options make this fixture easy to deploy, with or without a P3 System Controller.

[Lights! Camera! More Lights! Houston's KTRK Optimizes Look]

The VDO Sceptron XB also features Extended Gamut calibration that ensures consistent performance on whites, offering color temperature and tint control, while saturated colors remain rich and deep. Additional features for the IP65-rated solution include a wide range of built-in effects macros, a stand-alone mode for applications without a Controller, and a full suite of optical and rigging accessories, enabling designers to utilize the series for a variety of uses and mounting configurations.