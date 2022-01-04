USSI Global Promotes Amanda Flynn to VP of Customer Relations and Business Development

USSI Global, a turnkey provider of customized network, broadcast and digital signage systems and services worldwide, has promoted Amanda Flynn to serve as vice president of customer relations and business development. In her new role, Flynn will focus on expanding the manufacturer client base for installation and repair services within the company’s Digital Signage and Electronic Business and Consumer Solutions.

Flynn has been working in business development for the company since 2008. Since she joined USSI Global, the company’s Digital Signage and Electronic Business and Consumer Solutions sales have increased significantly with the addition of several industry leading worldwide customers. More than three years ago, she was promoted to serve as director of business development and customer relations.

“I appreciate this new opportunity, and I’m looking forward to taking our Digital Signage and Electronic Business and Consumer Solutions to the next level,” Flynn said. “We have an amazing workforce, and I want to make sure our processes between sales and operations remain seamless for our customers. From project coordination to installation to service and repair, USSI Global gets the job done, and I’m excited to share that message with more manufacturers.”

“Amanda has been an outstanding member of the USSI Global team for more than a dozen years, and in that time she’s helped to elevate our high level of customer service standards,” said David Christiano, CEO. “We’re already a trusted partner for numerous manufacturers that rely on us to repair and replace business and consumer products efficiently. In her new role, Amanda will help recruit even more companies to experience the benefits of our installation services, elevated service level agreements and other solutions.”

Flynn will continue to be based in USSI Global’s corporate headquarters in Melbourne.