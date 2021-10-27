D=SIGN Conference Explores the Big Ideas for Digital Signage

The first panel at day one of the D=SIGN conference. From left, Wayne Rasor, Kristin Roubie and Dina Townsend.

D=SIGN, the digital signage conference, kicked off at InfoComm yesterday (Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021) with the first of its two half-day programs. Produced by AVIXA in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF), D=SIGN covers the solutions, innovations, and big ideas around digital signage, or, as Rochelle Richardson, CEM, senior vice president of expositions and events, AVIXA, said in her introduction, D=SIGN’s purpose is to offer “a view into all that is new and next for digital signage.”

The first session of the inaugural day tackled today’s interactivity issues. “Trends in Interactivity & Touch Screens in a Post-Pandemic World” featured Kristin Roubie, director, business development, for Elo Touch Solutions and Dina Townsend, director of business development for YCD Multimedia. It was moderated by Wayne Rasor, director of digital and exterior technology for Propelled Brands.

Both Roubie and Townsend agreed that the pandemic did not quell the need for interactive experiences. In fact, it increased demand. “People don’t want a touchless journey,” said Roubie. “They want a contactless journey. They would rather have a screen and hand sanitizer nearby than interact with a person. Self-service is growing exponentially.”

When asked about trends in interactivity, Townsend reflected that the latest trends look pretty familiar. “We are seeing a resurgence in simplicity,” she said. “The comeback of QR codes is a great lesson for us to not assume that simple is dead. As long as technology, is purposeful it will come back.”

A recurring theme throughout the session—that all participants fully supported—was that integrators should not sell the technology, but the end result. “Many integrators build a technology solution, and then the end result is molded around that, which is backwards,” said Townsend. “Integrators need to understand the outcome for the end user, and what is potentially around the corner.”

Other topics included in the first day of D=SIGN included security and privacy and cloud-connected signage.

D=SIGN Day Two

The D=SIGN Conference continues today, starting at 8:30 a.m. with the session “AI, Machine Learning, Sensors & More to Trigger Smart Content,” followed by “Tips for Deciding Between Video Walls, LED & Projection” at 9 a.m., “Selecting the Right Technologies to Get the Metrics That Matter” at 10:30 a.m., and, finally, “When & How to Use Audio with Digital Signage” at 11:30 a.m. All the sessions take place in room W315AB.

