The Video Show Announces Speakers and Programs

The Video Show has announced the lineup of speakers and programs for its two-day event, which takes place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4–5, 2019. The event will feature more than 100 sessions on nine presentation stages, as well as a dedicated screening room, demo areas, a streaming studio, and exhibit floor.

The Video Show covers every aspect of video content creation and distribution, from examining where video technology is heading to showcasing the latest groundbreaking projects to sharing best practices. It will be a must-attend event for video creators from across a range of industries—including broadcast, independent film, sports, news, corporate video, government video, education, and event video.

[AVNation to Host Live Podcast at The Video Show]

Separate content “streams” will focus on specific areas of interest, so attendees can select the sessions that are most relevant to them. In all, 16 premium content streams will be presented in our studios. The list of streams includes:

The Future of Video

Producing News and Video in Washington, D.C.

Independent Filmmaking

Mobile Newsgathering

Sports Production

Documentaries: Wildlife and Beyond

Military, Government, and Publicly Funded Video

The Business of Video

Editing and Post-Production

AV and Installations

Weddings and Live Events

360 Video and Virtual Reality

Social Video

Podcasting

Video for Educators

Streaming

“We have a truly spectacular list of speakers from every aspect of video creation and delivery all sharing their expertise and helping our attendees advance their careers and build new skill sets,” said conference director Cristina Clapp.

Speakers and sessions will include:

NASA senior multimedia producer David Ladd talks about creating out-of-this-world video stories from the Goddard Space Flight Center.

Tim MacGregor, head of Watson Media Platform Offering and Product Management at IBM Watson Media, discusses where artificial intelligence will fit into the future of video production.

DISH Network's David Scott shares the fundamentals of live streaming.

Vimeo's Derick Rhodes will talk about finding alternate distribution methods for independent films and videos.

Eddie Coughlan from the Baltimore Ravens reveals what goes into the dynamic video graphics and footage seen at M&T Bank Stadium.

PBS NewsHour education managing editor Leah Clapman and students share experiences and news videos from the program's Student Reporting Labs.

Sinclair Broadcast group chief UAS pilot Jeff Rose discusses the best use of drones in newsgathering.

The Consumer Technology Association's Steven Koenig offers a preview of technology that will impact video in 2020.

Attendees who pre-register for the show will receive free admission to the exhibits floor. The exhibition space offers attendees an opportunity for hands-on experience with the latest products and technologies, showcasing companies including AJA Video Systems, Barbizon, BB&C, Canon, Christie, K5600, Link Electronics, Osprey Video, Quantum, TIVA, Yorktel and others.

“Video has become ubiquitous, necessary for everyone from the biggest corporations and brands to the smallest businesses,” Clapp said. “This is a show for everyone who’s involved with creating video content—we have sessions for almost every type of creator.”

“We've had a fabulous response from all corners of the video industry, as one can tell by the lineup of panelists, presenters, and exhibitors who are taking part,” said Jonny Sullens, head of events for Future. “The need for a show like this—which presents valuable tips on how to get the most out of your work in video, from the professional level all the way to the personal—is obvious.”

Register now at our registration site to save $25 and secure early bird rates for The Video Show's premium studios.

Registration for The Video Show is free through Dec. 3, allowing access to the 80-plus exhibitors on the show floor.

Early bird rates for premium studio content streams are $49 for a one-day Studio Access Pass and $75 for a two-day Studio Access Pass.

At the door Dec. 4–5, registration for The Video Show goes up to $25, with one-day Studio Passes available for an additional $49 and two-day Studio Passes available for $75.

The Video Show is produced by Future plc, the multiplatform media company that also owns this website.