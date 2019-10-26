AVNation to Host Live Podcast at The Video Show

AVNation will be hosting a live podcast at The Video Show in Washington D.C. on Dec 4. Tim Albright, the company's founder, will be joined on stage by Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News, where they will discuss the expo and current pro AV events.

[Register for The Video Show Today!]

Tim Albright, founder of AVNation

“AVNation started as an audio-only podcast, but we have ventured into live streaming shows and events, and I'm thrilled to bring our creativity to The Video Show" said Albright. "I am excited to connect with other creatives and see how we can elevate their stories on both the AV and Installations Stream and on the show floor."

"We're thrilled that Tim is joining us for The Video Show 2019," said Dutta. "His enthusiasm for all things AV is evident in the AVNation podcasts, and it's exciting to be able to discuss this on stage in front of fellow AV professionals."

The Video Show will be held Dec. 4-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. For more information, visit www.thevideoshow.com.