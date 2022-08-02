The DTEN Mate Zoom Rooms Controller Is Now Also Available With PoE

DTEN (opens in new tab) introduced a new PoE version of its popular DTEN Mate. The Ethernet-enabled DTEN Mate (PoE) joins its wireless counterpart as a secure controller, completely compatible with any manufacturer’s certified Zoom Rooms device. Both versions of DTEN Mate can serve as Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC) and Zoom Rooms Scheduler (ZRS).

“The DTEN Mate delivers amazing versatility for the hybrid workplace. It’s a controller, connector, and a scheduler,” said Nia Celestin, DTEN head of marketing. “It works equally well with our award-winning DTEN solutions or any other certified Zoom Rooms device. And now customers can select between PoE and wireless versions.”

The addition of the DTEN Mate (PoE) allows enterprise IT teams to deploy the DTEN Mate virtually anywhere—outside meeting rooms, in hallways or at desktops—with convenient device management and networking. “IT professionals appreciate the convenience, reliability, and security,” Celestin noted.

Both PoE and Wi-Fi versions offer easy, intuitive solutions for managing meetings through Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC). With a single tap of the 10-inch LED screen, users can launch meetings, admit participants, browse meeting schedules, adjust camera and microphone settings, and more.

In addition, DTEN Mate may also be used as Zoom Rooms Scheduler (ZRS) to reserve meeting rooms, allow users to check availability and book meeting spaces. Hardware to wall-mount the device is included in the box.

Intrinsic to DTEN Mate are intuitive and ergonomic experiences. Weighing less than one pound and enabled with natural touch, the device is easy to set up with virtually no learning curve to start. Affirming DTEN’s attention to design and user experience: DTEN Mate received a 2022 RedDot Award for product design and recently won Best of Show from AV Technology at InfoComm 2022 (opens in new tab).