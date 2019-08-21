Star Cinema Grill Uses Sony 4K Laser Projection to Outfit New Texas Locations

Star Cinema Grill, a Houston based dine-in-theater concept, is continuing to elevate the cinema-going experience through the implementation of Sony’s 4K laser digital cinema projection technology.

A Sony customer since 2012, Star Cinema Grill’s new Richmond/Katy, Texas location outfitted 11 auditoriums with Sony’s 4K laser projectors, while the forthcoming Spring, Texas location slated to open in August will feature Sony’s 4K laser projectors in all 12 auditoriums.

(Image credit: Sony)

Prior to the Richmond/Katy and Spring locations, Star Cinema Grill added Sony 4K laser at their College Station, Texas location in 2018. This installation, which included nine SRX-R815P projectors, made Star Cinema Grill the latest to bring Sony laser projection technology to the greater Houston market, providing a heightened experience to both the exhibitor and its guests.

In total, Star Cinema Grill’s implementation of Sony 4K laser includes 82 projectors across nine locations, with several of the installations featuring the SRX-R815DS (double stack) projectors.

(Image credit: Sony)

“Star Cinema Grill has a longstanding relationship with Sony’s cinema technology,” said Jason Ostrow, vice president, development, Star Cinema Grill. “After installing Sony’s latest 4K laser projectors, we noticed a marked difference in the picture quality, brightness, and contrast, which helped keep our guests immersed in the movie-going experience and routinely returning to our theaters. Coupled with the reliability we’ve come to expect from Sony, we’re confident that top-notch technology that enhances an audience’s visual experience is the perfect complement to our renowned dine-in experience, luxury facilities and the latest blockbuster titles.”

“As the movie-going experience evolves, theaters need to provide a premium, unmatched visit to audiences,” said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. “Star Cinema Grill already provides quality food and beverage options, exquisite facilities and knowledgeable staff. Now, with their expanded adoption of Sony’s projectors, they are adding the increased image detail and enhanced reality of 4K resolution, combined with the rich color and contrast that laser technology delivers. All these benefits enable Star Cinema Grill to provide audiences with a truly unforgettable night out.”