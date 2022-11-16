Spinitar’s Eighth Annual Golf for Hope Sets a New Charity Record

Spinitar, a Solutionz (opens in new tab) company, set records at the eighth annual Spinitar Golf for Hope (opens in new tab). The event raised a record-breaking $142,000 for City of Hope, Orange County (opens in new tab), a non-profit cancer research facility that provides treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases.

On Monday, November 7, 2022, Spinitar hosted a sold-out event that was attended by AV industry professionals, customers, family, and friends at Yorba Linda Country Club for a day of fun and fundraising. The special event is held each year on behalf of City of Hope and its efforts to bring hope and understanding to those impacted by cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening illnesses.

“After eight years and nearly $1 million raised, I am constantly inspired and humbled by the unmatched passion and commitment of our participants, sponsors, volunteers, and Spinitarian," said Andy Ishii, director of corporate philanthropy, at City of Hope. “Despite some ‘questionable’ weather, golfers showed up in full force and helped us set another record-breaking fundraising event.”

Guests in attendance got to participate in several contest holes, including a mega put, a closest-to-the-pin, and a longest-drive contest. Players also experienced a cannonball launcher and had their shot at winning a 2023 Jaguar F-PACE, sponsored by Rusnak Jaguar of Anaheim Hills. In addition to the contest opportunities, Crestron, a diamond sponsor, alongside Jay and Kris Rogina, held the Drive for Hope challenge which allowed golfers the chance to play from Rogina’s tee shot in exchange for a donation. The challenge was accepted by many, earning the charity $6,000.

(Image credit: Spinitar)

Preceding the golf activities, guests attended a cocktail and dinner reception where special guest speaker, Todd Kennedy, shared his experience living with Multiple Myeloma. Though the journey hasn’t been easy for Kennedy, he’s hopeful that through treatments such as immunotherapy, chemo, radiation, and a stem cell transplant, he’ll be able to get to the deepest remission level, until a cure is discovered.

As a part of the dinner reception, a raffle and silent auction were held. With more than $30,000 worth of donations from supporting businesses, guests could be the highest bidder or a lucky winner. Items varied from vacation getaways, beach bundles, sporting events, technology, beauty supplies, and more.

This year’s celebrity guest hosts were, Andy Buckley, best known for his role on The Office, JJ Thomas, a snowboard Olympic medalist and coach for the U.S. Men’s Snowboard Team, and Toby Miller, a champion and rising snowboard phenomenon.

(Image credit: Spinitar)

“Golf for Hope is always my favorite day of the year at Spinitar," said Jeff Irvin, Spinitar founder and principal. “The synergy on the day of is remarkable and a clear testament to the impact cancer has had on so many people’s lives. It’s evident that our guests are just as passionate about finding a cure as we are and we’re so grateful for the continued support of our customers, partners, family, and friends.”

