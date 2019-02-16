SCN Stellar Service Awards 2019 Entry Extended

At SCN, we make it part of our annual mission to ensure the behind-the-scenes efforts—from project management, to tech support, to training programs—receive the credit they deserve for their contribution to the creation of successful user experiences, as well as to the everyday experience of the men and women that work to bring those about.

[Enter the 2019 Stellar Service Awards]

We've extended the deadline to enter the 2019 SCN Stellar Service Awards until Feb. 26, 2019.

Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

The Storyteller that Keeps You on the Edge of Your Seat (Best Content Creation)

Your Design Co-pilot (Best Design Services)

Your Best Defense Against Scope Creep (Best Project Management Platform)

We welcome entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. To submit an entry, click here. A $250 fee is required for entry to each category, and companies can enter into the running for as many categories as desired.

After nominations close on February 26, voting by SCN readers will take place online and will be further vetted by a panel of integrators and consultants. Winners will be announced in the SCN Spring Special Service Edition in April 2019.