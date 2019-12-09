SCN 2020 Stellar Service Awards Open for Entries

The 2020 SCN Stellar Service Awards have opened for entries. Each year, these awards recognize behind-the-scenes efforts—from project management, to tech support, to training programs—and ensure they receive the credit they deserve for their contribution to the creation of successful user experiences, as well as to the everyday experience of the men and women that work to bring those about.

Click here to enter the 2020 Stellar Service Awards.

SCN Stellar Service Award Categories

Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

The Storyteller that Keeps You on the Edge of Your Seat (Best Content Creation)

Your Design Co-Pilot (Best Design Services)

Your Best Defense Against Scope Creep (Best Project Management Platform)

Details on SCN Stellar Service Awards

SCN welcomes entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. To submit an entry, click here. A $250 fee is required for entry to each category, and companies can enter into the running for as many categories as desired.

After nominations close on Feb. 14, 2019 voting by SCN readers will take place online and will be further vetted by a panel of integrators and consultants. Winners will be announced in the April 2019 issue of Systems Contractor News.