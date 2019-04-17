Samsung to Showcase Display Lineup in 2019 U.S. Tour

Samsung Electronics America will take its displays on the road. The 2019 Resolution Tour is an eight-city roadshow offering a hands-on experience with Samsung’s newest display innovations designed to inspire creativity and collaboration within a workplace and redefine the future of business.

Kicking off in Tampa, FL on April 17, the tour will stop in eight cities across the nation, including Houston, San Mateo, Seattle, Chicago and Boston. More cities will be added later this year. Each session will showcase the Samsung Flip, UH55F-E Videowall, and IF Series Display, among other Samsung display technologies designed to for workplace collaboration and efficiency.

At each stop along the way, Samsung executives and engineers will be onsite to share the vision for digital signage, insights on industry trends in display and collaboration technologies, as well as use cases for all solutions. The unique product experience will showcase how Samsung’s digital signage transforms the conventional viewing experience. Visitors to each stop can enjoy food trucks and raffles onsite.

“Our goal with the 2019 U.S. Resolution tour is to provide customers across the country with the opportunity to spend hands-on time interacting with Samsung display technologies to discover how businesses can increase efficiencies and productivity with the right tools,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president for the Digital Signage Product Group. “The roadshow showcases key customer use cases of how today’s leading companies are redefining the future of business with Samsung’s latest display innovations.”

Samsung displays showcased during the tour includes:

UH55F-E Videowall: Provides unmatched color accuracy and brightness uniformity through precise calibration and panel technology. The 700-nit brightness and extremely narrow 1.7mm bezel to bezel model yields a virtually seamless, life-like viewing experience. Additionally, the videowall eliminates the need for graphic cards with Daisy Chain through use of DisplayPort (DP) 1.2 or HDMI port. Designed for 24/7 operation, this videowall creates opportunities for broadcasters with best-in-class reliability– critical in the fast-paced studio environment.

Samsung Flip: The Samsung Flip is a versatile and portable digital flipchart that enhances today’s fast-paced, digital-centric workflow. The 55-inch UHD display supports up to four simultaneous writers so teams can work together with ease. It drives greater collaboration, expands presentation capabilities and is ideal for all types of meetings, from training to group brainstorming. Also showcased at the booth is the QBN-W series, available in 75-inches, featuring enhanced touch technology, the intuitive MagicIWB S5 solution and UHD picture quality to boost productivity and collaboration.

IF Series: The fine pixel pitch P1.2 display leverages LED HDR scene adaptation technology to showcase a detailed and realistic picture. The Samsung LED Display IF Series reaches peak brightness levels nearly two times higher than standard LED maximum brightness norms. Often, conventional LED displays struggle to present red, green and blue color hues accurately and without distortion in low grayscale settings. The IF Series displays alleviate these challenges through a unique grayscale management algorithm that maintains consistent R/G/B gradation for improved color accuracy. As a result, low-brightness indoor environments, such as galleries, museums and shops, can display content at optimal quality with uniform and precise color expression.

The Samsung Resolution Tour kicks off on April 17 in Tampa, FL with stops at the following cities.