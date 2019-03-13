New Samsung Wireless Solution Helps Hotel ‘Go Cordless’

Samsung has deployed its hospitality TV and networking solutions to Revisn , a boutique hotel with luxury executive residences based in Raleigh, NC. Samsung will provide Revisn and its 110 long-term guests with the new Samsung Axis wireless solution, which integrates the network to Revisn’s Property Management System, while driving guest traffic over an unlicensed wireless network safely and securely.

The new technology lets Revisn provide a fully-connected wireless experience for guests, not only for Internet access, but also for better control over their in-room devices, including smart phones, tablets, speakers, 43 and 50-inch Samsung HTV sets (with streamed and screen casted content), and a Virtual Digital Assistant (VDA).

Samsung Axis also provides secure wireless beyond hotel rooms, supporting a Revisn guest throughout hotel grounds. Using a Samsung Software Defined Network (SDN) Gateway, it enables hoteliers to micro-segment their network, providing each guest with a personal ‘bubble’ of Wi-Fi connectivity that travels with them from the hotel restaurant, to the pool, and back to their room without dropping the connection.

“We set out to orchestrate a range of technologies, which included Samsung solutions with state-of-the-art wireless network and televisions,” said Dicky Walia, CEO and managing director of Welcome Holdings, which owns Revisn. “Our deployment is fully integrated to enhance the guest experience, which includes ensuring seamless connectivity in a mobile-first world. This represents the latest innovation for hospitality establishments, optimizing entertainment and guest management via wireless.”

“The Samsung Axis solution will deliver entertainment content and guest information wirelessly to Revisn’s guests via 'cordless TVs'—increasing network efficiency and laying a technology foundation for further innovation in guest service,” added Walia.