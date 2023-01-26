Road to ISE 2023: MAXHUB to Premiere Next-Gen IFP Range, UC Bar, PTZ Camera

MAXHUB (opens in new tab) will launch its brand-new industry leading Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), all-in-one unified communications bar and popular Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) products at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023.

The latest IFP product ushers in a new era of business collaboration and is the newest addition to the range already leading market share in China. This will be the first showing of the product and combines the largest screen-to-body ratio from MAXHUB to date, as well as enabling enhanced data security for businesses, with its unique screen-sharing encryption technology and auto-flip camera that turns off when idle. Set to launch in early 2023, MAXHUB is ushering in a new era of business collaboration with a stylish and striking design to elevate your office.

Experts from MAXHUB will on hand throughout ISE to provide product demonstrations and expert counsel to visitors at the MAXHUB booth in the Unified Communications Technology Zone in Hall 2, Stand 2P300. To reflect ISE’s theme of Sustainability, the MAXHUB booth is made using entirely eco-friendly products and will be recycled after the show.

“We’re delighted to be back exhibiting at ISE this year, this time unveiling the latest additions to our industry-leading IFP, UC and PTZ ranges.” said Darren Lin, MAXHUB’s general manager. “ISE is one of the most prestigious events in the Unified Communications calendar and we’re excited to showcase and highlight how important the impact of the UC market is for the success of today’s workforce.”

Attendees of ISE will also be able to experience the latest additions to MAXHUB’s UC and PTZ range firsthand and experience the recently launched IFP V6 ViewPro Series, which is Energy Star Certified. Featuring an ultra-clear 48MP+8MP dual-camera, 5 sound units, 40W speakers, 8 array microphones at a 180-degree wide-angle, and 12-meter voice pickup range which ensures no voice is missed, the V6 ViewPro Series ensures teams get work done more efficiently and effectively than ever before.