MAXHUB’s UC BM35 Bluetooth Speakerphone Is Now Certified for Zoom

MAXHUB (opens in new tab) is fast-tracking the expansion of its Zoom-certified UC portfolio with the BM35 Bluetooth speakerphone (opens in new tab)—a powerful, portable device, providing exceptional audio coverage. The speakerphone is now certified for use with the popular videoconferencing platform.

"This latest addition to our Zoom-certified product portfolio is a significant step for MAXHUB in delivering high-end audio solutions built better with Zoom customers in mind," said MAXHUB UC product global consultant Andrew Wong. The BM35 promises an intuitive user experience paired with performance excellence for superb videoconferencing, every time."

Currently available for purchase, the BM35’s Zoom certification elevates the speakerphone to new heights as a high-quality virtual meeting tool. Designed for the modern, hybrid workplace, it ensures every voice is heard with its 360-degree omnidirectional algorithms, powerful pick-up range, and 8-microphones array that supports enriched sound clarity.

As a certified device, the BM35 works seamlessly and intuitively with Zoom meetings and in Zoom Rooms, enabling real-time, in-person, and remote interaction. Meeting the cloud-based platform’s high standards for audio quality, the BM3 speakerphone solution delivers an efficient videoconferencing experience for high-quality collaboration, anywhere.

Advanced Technology Supports Crystal-clear Audio

MAXHUB's adaptable BM35 provides outstanding audio coverage in any meeting space or Zoom Room. Optimized for maximum voice clarity, videoconferencing feels as instinctive as a face-to-face discussion. Enjoy rich, organic conversations thanks to its full-duplex system that ensures participants are heard clearly even while speaking simultaneously.

The BM35 intelligently absorbs and filters out intrusive noise for high-fidelity sound quality that's second to none. With automatic gain control, it keeps fluctuating speaker volumes to a minimum, even as they move around the room.

Equipped with a 4400mAh built-in battery that can last for up to 15 hours, teams can let their creative juices flow, unconstrained by time.

A Growing Zoom-certified UC Product Portfolio

MAXHUB is ramping up its Zoom certification expansion program—focused on developing intelligent Zoom-ready solutions that meet the needs of the modern workplace. Committed to cooperation with key industry partners, the BM35's achievement of Zoom certification demonstrates MAXHUB’s dedication to building professional-grade, pioneering devices that offer exceptional ease of use for the contemporary world of work.

“MAXHUB is a proud Zoom partner that is committed to helping professional enterprises achieve fruitful collaboration, anywhere," said MAXHUB general manager Darren Lin. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark in the virtual-communications market, providing our users greater flexibility as we help them tap into the creative energy of hybrid teams."