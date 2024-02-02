How Quam Nichols Provides Easy Installation and Versatile Mounting Options

Quam Nichols is releasing its new product series: the DSB Series or Device Support Bridges. Quam’s new DSB Series are load bearing, universal mounting devices that eliminate tile sag caused by the weight of the installation on a suspended tile ceiling and offer the ability to mount strobes, indicator lights, cameras, Wi-Fi routers, and smoke detectors onto the tile grid.

“One of our main objectives at Quam is to make installation easy for our system integration partners," said Randy Moore, president of Quam Nichols. "Our new DSB Series markedly reduces installation time and eliminates the need for stocking different mounting devices to match various project configurations. The DSB Series incorporates single-gang and four square mounting configurations and can be used with an adjacent ceiling tile with a single (DSB1), or double (DSB2 and DSB3) integrated T-bar offsets. It’s well-suited for classrooms, offices, and hospital environments.”

Features include: