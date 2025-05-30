PK Sound Solves Architectural Challenges to Enhance Acoustic Coverage at Palace Theatre

Calgary's Palace Theatre is one of the Canadian city's most recognizable buildings. It invites passersby inside for a live performance immersed in the architecture of decades past and pristine sound from a brand new, next-generation audio solution provided by the T8 robotic line source system from fellow Calgary institution PK Sound. Installed by Laser Productions—and distributed by ACT Entertainment—with design and tuning support from the manufacturer, the new solution precisely and mechanically sculpts acoustic coverage to the theater’s architecture for optimal intelligibility and impact.

“We haven’t had an audio upgrade in a while here at The Palace, so the PK Sound T8 system has made a huge improvement in the space,” commented Dexter Bruneau, the venue’s head of audio. “PK’s robotic technology gives us total control of the system’s directionality based on the needs of the day, and we also have some real low-end reproduction that we haven’t had before. It has truly augmented the audio experience here at The Palace.”

(Image credit: PK Sound | ACT Entertainment)

When deciding to upgrade the audio system in 2024, venue owners Concorde Group faced several unique considerations. Most significantly, The Palace Theatre was designated as a National Historic Site of Canada in 1997; as such, there are rigid limitations regarding any structural or aesthetic changes to the building’s interior. That made PK Sound’s patented Multi-Axis Robotics particularly advantageous.

The T8 system empowers users with remote, real-time control of the horizontal and vertical dispersion of each individual module via integrated robotic actuators; subsequently, arrays can be precisely and mechanically tailored with 0.1-degree resolution in the vertical plane and variable horizontal coverage spanning 60-120 degrees in symmetric and asymmetric configurations to optimize coverage in any unique application.

For The Palace, that meant being able to direct sound away from aesthetically pleasing but acoustically challenging surfaces like asymmetric walls and reflective glass balcony faces to focus energy solely on the audience area.

The PK Sound solution now anchoring The Palace Theatre includes main left-right arrays comprising eleven T8 robotic line source elements per side, flanked by a pair of flown T18 intelligent subwoofers per side. An additional three T18s and two T218 subs are recessed between the stage for added impact.

“The PK .dynamics software gives us full control of our PA system to get the best results mechanically before adding any processing or EQ,” Bruneau continued. “Managing the robotic directivity from front of house is hugely helpful. We can clearly identify and manipulate each module of the PA system in front of us, so line array, flown subs, ground subs, etc.”

Finally, a complement of PK’s new Tx Series intelligent point source modules will complete the installation, with six compact-but-commanding Tx26s to provide lip and under-balcony fills and four ultra-versatile Tx14s available for stage monitors or a variety of other uses.

(Image credit: PK Sound | ACT Entertainment)

“What makes the Tx Series special is that we really focused on creating just two products that can handle the widest array of applications without compromising on acoustic performance,” noted PK Sound CEO Jeremy Bridge.

Since premiering for a show with Australian metalcore masters Northlane, the system has accurately delivered the full impact of performances from a myriad of internationally touring artists across virtually every musical style in addition to standup comedy, awards galas, corporate events and more.

“We’ve had excellent feedback on the PK Sound system from touring techs, house techs, audience members, and staff members alike,” added Concorde Group executive director Eddie Leung. “I’ve been at this venue for 11 years now, and I’m hearing customers I met 10 years ago say, ‘What an improvement,’ and they’re just over the moon. I think the quality of audio is such an important thing for the patrons to feel the music and make the hair stand up on the back of their necks, and if that happens, then we've done our job.”