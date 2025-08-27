Pixel Power, Amplified

Pixel Palace Arcade and Bar, located in Round Rock, TX, is a lively blend of nostalgia, gaming, and social interaction. Opened in October 2024, the venue features a retro-inspired atmosphere with classic arcade games, pinball machines, and a full-service bar offering 20 beers on tap, with a focus on local breweries and enhanced audio thanks to LEA Professional.

Multiple video walls and individual displays feature prominently in Pixel Palace, showcasing a variety of content, including classic music videos from back in the day, Twitch streams, and the bar’s menu of rotating beers on tap. Mood Texas was chosen to design and install the AV system, and they included LEA Professional amplifiers as part of the buildout.

“LEA Professional amps checked all the boxes perfectly for Pixel Palace,” said Linda Rasch, senior system designer at Mood Texas. “It was a breeze setting them up; the system performs flawlessly and sounds fabulous.”

Mood Texas added a Bluetooth input to accommodate special requests from patrons, such as anniversary celebrations. An XLR wall plate is included for the bar’s regularly scheduled Geeks Who Drink trivia nights, whose host uses a microphone to ask questions. The entire system is controlled from an iPad via an RTI control processor. The integration was made easier thanks to LEA’s RTI driver, one of many third-party APIs LEA offers for seamless system integration and ease of use for end users.

Mood Texas deployed Connect Series 354 amplifiers to power the restaurant’s speakers. The IoT-enabled 4-channel 354 provides 350 watts per channel, supports Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z selectable by channel, and features Smart Power Bridge technology. The Connect Series also offers LEA Cloud, enabling Mood Texas to remotely control and monitor the amplifiers regardless of the location or time of day.

Whether you're a local or visiting Round Rock, Pixel Palace offers a unique blend of retro gaming and modern socializing, making it a must-visit destination for enthusiasts of all ages.

“Everything worked when we turned on the system and started walking around the restaurant, checking all the controls and the zones,” said Rasch. “I spec LEA whenever possible because of LEA Cloud and the remote management capabilities. We have 4000 customers—it's just too many to roll trucks for all of them. So the more we can fix remotely, the better.”