Warp Speed Ahead! PIXERA Boldly Utah Takes Guests to Where No Utah Guest Has Gone Before

High-end LED technology driven by PIXERA media servers is taking sales reps on an immersive journey to the stars and back at the sci-fi-themed LifeWave Welcome Center in Draper, UT.

The Welcome Center, commissioned by LifeWave founder and Star Trek enthusiast David Schmidt, is a permanent experiential space designed to inspire and engage the wellness company’s most senior ‘brand ambassadors’. Emmy Award-winning designer Doug Drexler—known for his work on various Star Trek series and films—was brought in to oversee the creative design of the space, with California-based integrator Original Syndicate tasked with systems design and the technical integration of the ambitious project.

(Image credit: PIXERA)

Visitors to the Welcome Center begin their journey in the Hologram Room, where they’re greeted by a life-sized holographic introduction from Schmidt, delivered via a Proto Epic holographic display. From there, they enter the Time Travel Tunnel, a cinematic corridor lined with ultra-fine-pitch Megapixel Ventana microLED panels—including 0.8mm-pitch walls and a custom ceiling configuration using 1.25mm Ventana—displaying content related to the company’s history and product offering.



“The initial design called for a series of portrait LCDs in the tunnel,” said Marcus Bengtsson, CTO of Original Syndicate. “But we were able to show, through real-time pre-visualization, how a seamless LED solution would vastly improve the experience.”

(Image credit: PIXERA)

The LED display system—the largest architectural deployment of Megapixel Ventana to date—is driven entirely by a stack of PIXERA two QUAD Gen.2 media servers.



The tour continues to a series of interactive kiosks, each using 55-inch Sony OLED displays to showcase product information, ambassador success stories and company milestones. Finally, the futuristic Beyond Tomorrow area uses transparent LG OLED cylinders to display layered content about the company’s upcoming products (including humanitarian drones and ‘light-infused’ water), giving the impression of the content floating in space.



The PIXERA platform not only handles playback for all four zones but also allows easy integration with third-party systems, according to Bengtsson. For example, the server software’s built-in PIXERA Control allowed Original Syndicate to write custom code within PIXERA to trigger specific content – such as automatically switching languages in the hologram sequence based on the group being hosted. “That was a huge value-add,” he said. “We didn’t have to rely on external show control systems – we could do it all natively within PIXERA.”



Ease of use was also a major factor in the choice of PIXERA, Bengtsson added. For simplicity, the entire system is operated via a single-button interface using a Stream Deck (easily linked to PIXERA), although operators also have access through a 4K KVM system linked to a dedicated control room.



“Our aim was to create something immersive, reliable and future-proof,” Bengtsson concluded. “This isn’t a typical corporate activation—it’s a permanent experience space, built to the same visual standards as a virtual production or broadcast environment. PIXERA helped give us the creative freedom and technical scalability to make that happen.”