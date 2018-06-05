Peerless-AV Introduces New Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display at InfoComm 2018

(Image credit: PR News Foto/Peerless-AV)

The What: Peerless-AV is introducing its new Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2947. It features a patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer system that allows the display to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -31 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The What Else: With the highest environmental rating in its class and a high TNI panel, the Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display thrives in all applications, especially in direct sunlight, without compromising the life of the panel or its color accuracy, according to Peerless-AV.

"We are excited to expand our line of Xtreme outdoor displays to include a solution with advanced features, like increased brightness and remote monitoring functionality, that end-users are looking for," said Todd Mares, director of emerging technologies, Peerless-AV. "With the Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display, our customers are able to create compelling messages in a bright atmosphere while having the capabilities to tunnel through an IP address and monitor their displays' health and wellness, viewing data in real time."

The Bottom Line: The Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays, available in 43-, 49-, 55-, and 65-inches, 2500 nits 2500 nits of brightness to combat high ambient lighting conditions, a IK10 rated impact resistant safety cover glass for protection against damage, optic bonding for improved direct sunlight readability and contrast, and are completely sealed IP68 encasement to ward off any liquid or solid particle ingress.

Peerless-AV's Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays will be available in June 2018 through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.