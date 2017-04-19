Peerless-AV Introduces Indoor Portrait Kiosk

Peerless-AV introduced its new indoor Portrait Kiosk for displays ranging from 40"-55". Featuring an aesthetically pleasing curved design, the new Portrait Kiosk offers a range of functions, such as wayfinding, entertainment and digital merchandising, for any indoor application setting – from corporate to retail to hospitality, and beyond.

The newest addition to Peerless-AV’s line of kiosk solutions, the floor standing, indoor Portrait Kiosk supports the latest displays and touchscreen panels from the industry’s leading manufacturers.

Top features of the Portrait Kiosk include:

· Flat base (free standing or bolted to the ground) for easy access to electric and data cables

· Two whisper-quiet thermostat-controlled exhaust fans for maintaining an optimal internal temperature

· Lift off, bi-level rear doors for direct access to parts requiring maintenance

· Internal tray for organization of media players and cables

· Keyed-alike cam lock for theft protection

“We are always looking for ways to develop modern, refined designs that incorporate the latest interactive technologies,” said Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. “With our new Portrait Kiosk, we have developed an option that is versatile for any indoor application, as well as fully customizable. With our wide ranging network of industry partners, we provide our customers with the ability to create a solution that best meets their needs, all in one location.”

The new Portrait Kiosk is available as a standard solution for Peerless-AV’s customers. Enhanced options that can be added to the kiosk include stereo speakers and amplifiers, hi-definition web cameras, bar code scanners, credit card readers, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity with an external antenna, proximity sensors, and thermal receipt printers. For applications where branding compliance is required, further custom options include bespoke color finishes, vinyl logos, and wraps.

Peerless-AV’s line of new indoor Portrait Kiosk is available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution network.