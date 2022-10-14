Optoma Expands ProScene Lineup—Check Out the Facts and Features

Optoma added two new projectors to its range of DuraCore laser ProScene projectors for the professional installation market, the ZU820T and ZU725T. Featuring powerful 8,800 lumens and 7,800 lumens respectively, the Optoma ZU820T and ZU725T WUXGA projectors are the latest additions to Optoma’s ProScene lineup, joining the ZU920T and the ZU920TST projectors.

“Improving upon the ZU720T, the addition of the ZU725T and the ZU820T to our ProScene family fills a gap in the market for mid-range WUXGA projectors that provide remarkable flexibility at an affordable price,” said Simon Jonas, commercial category manager at Optoma. “We’re thrilled to offer our end users a complete lineup of high brightness, compact, WUXGA laser projectors to address their installation and performance needs.”

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab)

The ZU820T and ZU725T offer the features and benefits of its predecessors, including high brightness, color precision, and quiet operation, along with 4K and HDR compatibility. As a mid-range solution, these projectors are ideal for a variety of professional environments and applications, including houses of worship, entertainment, immersive installations, digital signage, projection mapping, and simulation.

With an impressive 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, the ZU820T and ZU725T produce lifelike visuals with rich detail and vivid colors. Engineered with DuraCore technology, these laser projectors feature dust-resistant IP5X certified optical engines for 24/7 operation, offering true maintenance-free projection for up to 30,000 hours of powerful performance in Eco mode. Flexibility and reliability are front and center with these projectors, including a fully motorized zoom, focus, and lens shift for seamless setups. Additionally, with built-in edge blending, warping, four-corner correction, as well as horizontal and vertical keystone correction, the ZU820T and ZU725T are fully equipped to accommodate even the most complex installations.

Optoma ZU820T and ZU725T key features:

Resolution: WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness: 8,800 lumens / 7,800 lumens

Contrast ratio: 3,000,000:1

Color: 4K and HDR compatibility

Throw Ratio: 1.25-2.1

Light Source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of operation (Eco mode)

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction, four corner correction, and built-in edge blending and warping

Motorized 1.6X zoom, focus, and lens shift

I/Os: 2x HDMI in/ 1 HDMI out, HDBaseT, VGA, 3D Sync in and out, 12V trigger, LAN, RS-232 control and 2x10W speakers with audio in/out

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

A value-added solution, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS) is available on the ZU820T and ZU725T, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across on-site displays.