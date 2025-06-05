NETGEAR Acquires Exium. Here's Everything You Need to Know

NETGEAR announced a definitive agreement to acquire Exium, a cybersecurity company, as part of its continuing investment in cloud-based solutions for advanced business connectivity. The acquisition builds on the company’s goal of delivering next-gen networking solutions that provide simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness to small and medium enterprises. Exium’s products and expertise will help to add an integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform to NETGEAR’s robust network offering. This solution will offer the first, completely integrated, network and security solution, purpose built for MSPs and SMEs.

According to Gartner, the SASE market is expected to grow at a 29% CAGR, reaching over $25 billion by 2027 as organizations increasingly prioritize cloud-based networking and security solutions. With the integration of Exium’s platform and expertise, NETGEAR for Business will build an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution that includes wired and wireless networking as well as firewall and integrated security.

“AI has changed the threat landscape for small and medium enterprises as well as larger businesses, but the solutions for SMEs are often too difficult to implement or need to be cobbled onto the network and managed separately,” said Pramod Badjate, president and GM of NETGEAR for Business. “By offering the Exium SASE solution with the goal of integrating it into our Insight cloud management platform, we’ll be able to bring our customers a seamless, single-pane-of-glass solution that is easily deployed and managed by small IT teams or MSPs.”

The Exium team brings deep expertise in building widely deployed networking and security solutions. The company’s SASE solution was built with MSPs in mind to help onboard and serve their small and medium enterprise customers rapidly. Exium CEO Farooq Khan will continue to lead the Exium solution, joining the NETGEAR for Business leadership team.

“Exium was built from the ground up as a cybersecurity solution to help protect small and medium enterprises that lack a comprehensive solution for combatting cybersecurity threats,” said Khan. “We share a similar vision with NETGEAR and are excited to be joining the team to build a fully integrated network and security solution specially tailored to serve the needs of these customers.”