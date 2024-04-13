NAB Show 2024 News: Planar, Disguise Go Virtual (Production, That Is) and More

NAB Show 2024 opens its doors at the Las Vegas Convention Center tomorrow, so be sure to add Planar, swXtch.io, Visilink, JVC, and Disguise to your must-see list.

Planar, OptiTrack Demonstrate Extensive Range Broadcast and Media Technologies

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar and its affiliate company OptiTrack will demonstrate their most comprehensive lineup of broadcast and media technologies at Booth SL2038. Along with indoor and outdoor LED solutions, Planar and OptiTrack are teaming up with Zero Density to showcase virtual production solutions.

OptiTrack PrimeX Motion Capture Cameras: Delivering the blend of range, speed, and field-of-view for studio environments, OptiTrack premium PrimeX cameras showcase precise 3D video camera tracking for smooth on-screen content without parallax error.

Delivering the blend of range, speed, and field-of-view for studio environments, OptiTrack premium PrimeX cameras showcase precise 3D video camera tracking for smooth on-screen content without parallax error. New PrimeX 120, PrimeX 120W, and SlimX 120: Users can now benefit from OptiTrack’s highest resolution, most-advanced motion capture cameras. Featuring 12 megapixels and increased field-of-view, the cameras enable larger tracking areas for a wider variety of large virtual production studios or volumes.

Users can now benefit from OptiTrack’s highest resolution, most-advanced motion capture cameras. Featuring 12 megapixels and increased field-of-view, the cameras enable larger tracking areas for a wider variety of large virtual production studios or volumes. OptiTrack Motive 3.1 Motion Capture Software: The latest version of OptiTrack’s proprietary motion capture software simplifies high-quality, low-latency performance motion tracking. Motive 3.1 is compatible with all OptiTrack motion capture cameras with new features including trained markersets for tracking markerless objects, refined sensor fusion and continuous calibration in case of camera bumps.

The latest version of OptiTrack’s proprietary motion capture software simplifies high-quality, low-latency performance motion tracking. Motive 3.1 is compatible with all OptiTrack motion capture cameras with new features including trained markersets for tracking markerless objects, refined sensor fusion and continuous calibration in case of camera bumps. OptiTrack CinePuck: The purpose-built, active marker tracking tool for studios, CinePuck mounts directly to cinema or broadcast cameras, enabling studios to know the camera’s movement and continuous field-of-view with leading-edge tracking accuracy and precision. CinePuck can be seamlessly integrated into any production workflows, including crowded rigging configurations.

The purpose-built, active marker tracking tool for studios, CinePuck mounts directly to cinema or broadcast cameras, enabling studios to know the camera’s movement and continuous field-of-view with leading-edge tracking accuracy and precision. CinePuck can be seamlessly integrated into any production workflows, including crowded rigging configurations. A Planar Venue Pro VX Series LED Video Wall in a 1.9 millimeter pixel pitch.

swXtch.io to Showcase New Enhancements to cloudSwXtch

(Image credit: swXtch.io)

In Booth W4429, swXtch.io will showcase new enhancements to its cloudSwXtch product, and demonstrate how broadcasters can quickly realize the adaptability, reliability, and agility benefits of the cloud:

Reliability (Content Delivery and Playout): swXtch.io will demonstrate how lossless UDP provides additional protection for media streams across dynamic bridging (ground-to-cloud) and multi-cloud networking applications. Lossless UDP optimizes packet delivery for high-bandwidth streams with minimal latency. cloudSwXtch also offers stream protection through SMPTE ST-2022-7 hitless merge, offering network path redundancy as parallel streams move through the cloud or across multi-cloud networks.

swXtch.io will demonstrate how lossless UDP provides additional protection for media streams across dynamic bridging (ground-to-cloud) and multi-cloud networking applications. Lossless UDP optimizes packet delivery for high-bandwidth streams with minimal latency. cloudSwXtch also offers stream protection through SMPTE ST-2022-7 hitless merge, offering network path redundancy as parallel streams move through the cloud or across multi-cloud networks. Agility (Media Monitoring & Transport): swXtch.io will demonstrate Network Media Open Specifications (NMOS) workflows in cloudSwXtch networks, streamlining the management and orchestration of media workflows in the cloud and ensuring they align with on-prem systems.

Vislink to Launch DragonFly V

(Image credit: Visilink)

Vislink Technologies will debut the DragonFly V, an ultra-compact HEVC HDR COFDM transmitter. This transmitter is engineered for live video capture from Point-of-View (POV) cameras, UAVs, body worn devices, and more, offering high-quality, real-time video transmission in a miniature package. Vislink will debut DragonFly V at Booth W3632.

Key features include:

Innovative Miniature Design: DragonFly V offers portability (weight under 55 grams) and ease of use without sacrificing quality or functionality.

DragonFly V offers portability (weight under 55 grams) and ease of use without sacrificing quality or functionality. HEVC HDR Encoding: capable of handling up to 1080P HD video, it provides crisp, clear images that are essential for modern broadcast workflows.

capable of handling up to 1080P HD video, it provides crisp, clear images that are essential for modern broadcast workflows. Flexible Connectivity: equipped with either HDMI or SDI inputs, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of cameras.

equipped with either HDMI or SDI inputs, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of cameras. Ultra-Reliable Transmission: with a 50mW COFDM output power, DragonFly V enables stable and secure video even in the most challenging conditions.

with a 50mW COFDM output power, DragonFly V enables stable and secure video even in the most challenging conditions. Low Power Consumption: for efficient and extended use.

for efficient and extended use. Comprehensive Control: features like Wi-Fi control and RS232 remote control add convenience and flexibility to operations.

JVC to Showcase New KM-IP12S8 Series vMix 4K Video Switchers

JVC Professional Video releases its new KM-IP12S8 Series CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers, complete live video production solutions that provide live mixing, switching, recording and streaming, at Booth C4720. Comprised of both the KM-IP12S8 and KM-IP12S8PRO, the series is ideal for a variety of multi-camera, fast-paced applications, such as live sports and event productions. The switchers come standard with licensed versions of either the vMix 4K or vMix Pro Live Production and Streaming software, which are among the industry’s most popular production solutions. Additionally, the resolution and imagery are optimized for live programming in SD up to full 4K 60P, across an array of traditional and personal viewing devices.

[It’s Here: NDI Launches NDI 6]

The KM-IP12S8 includes the vMix 4K license and supports up to 12 NDI/SRT and eight SDI video inputs, as well as multiple output options, including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI and DisplayPort. Additionally, three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports are available for NDI, SRT, Dante and RTMPS internet connectivity. The switcher also offers concurrent outputs to three CDNs, Multiview and ISO recording, all in a quiet 4RU case with liquid cooling. The KM-IP12S8PRO has the same hardware specifications, with the addition of the vMix Pro software license, which enables eight-channel instant replay.

Disguise to Give Early Preview of Porta Broadcast Graphics Controller

(Image credit: Disguise)

Disguise will showcase its latest broadcast and virtual production (VP) solutions at six different NAB Show booths. Show visitors will be the first to get an early preview of Disguise’s latest Porta broadcast graphics controller release, which has been upgraded for Unreal Engine 5.4, and get hands-on with Disguise’s end-to-end xR and VP technology at six exhibition stands across the show floor.

A show highlight for Disguise visitors will be an early preview of the latest Porta graphics and media controller, which makes it easier to manage LED xR and AR productions without extensive technical expertise. With Porta, broadcasters can control all their Unreal Engine graphics and LED studios through a single user interface—on the cloud or, thanks to the latest update, on-prem.

With support for the upcoming Unreal Engine 5.4 release, including the dedicated Unreal Engine motion graphics toolset, Porta will bring broadcasters optimized performance including data feed integrations and media asset management.