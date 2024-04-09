NAB Show 2024 News: A New Hitachi Kokusai Production Package and More to See

Getting ready to head to Las Vegas for NAB Show 2024? Be sure to add these new productions and solutions from FOR-A, Hitachi Kokusai, and Wisycom, a lighting ecosystem from Astera, and Rise's networking events to your must-see list.

Hitachi Kokusai Will Highlight a New Live Production Package

(Image credit: Hitachi Kokusai)

Hitachi Kokusai will highlight a new live production package at Booth C4516 that bundles its Z-HD6500 HD camera with its CU-HD550 camera control unit. Designed for budgets of all sizes and supporting multiple HD formats to 1080p, the Z-HD6500 camera’s design reduces the costs and system complexity for content creators while incorporating the latest technical innovations from Hitachi. Its visual quality is enhanced through three 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors with a global shutter to enable the immaculate, crystal-clear capture of BT.2020 color gamut compliant video. The global shutter technology reduces unwelcome artifacts such as banding and flicker that may occur when capturing video in houses of worship, event centers, and broadcast studios with LED lighting and large LED displays.

The Z-HD6500 also delivers enhanced sensitivity for HD production. The F10 sensitivity of 59.94 frames per second (fps) enables high-quality acquisition in reduced lighting, while a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 62dB delivers super-quiet images. The camera’s sleek, advanced design enables superior color reproduction, while its HD workflow enables seamless multi-format productions and supports both High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR).

Hitachi Kokusai’s CU-HD550 camera control unit was re-developed as a companion for the Z-HD6500, enabling smooth and reliable remote control of key camera functions while maintaining image quality and consistency. The CU-HD550 can output HDR or SDR and provides camera operators with two return video feeds for live monitoring. The CU-HD550 displays that feed on the Z-HD6500’s viewfinder, which is enabled through the CCU’s built-in cross-converter and frame synchronizer.

FOR-A to Debut Hierarchical RDS (Hi-RDS) Solution

(Image credit: FOR-A)

FOR-A will unveil its RDS (Registration and Discovery System) solution to enable multi-vendor RDS to access shared resources in a highly organized way. The new RDS Conductor combines FOR-A’s SOM-200RDS software with the SOM-20RDS Plus API, to organize and register NMOS-compliant resources and share them with other islands/studios. See it in action on the FOR-A booth, LVCC Central Hall C4507.

Adding new systems to an existing one has been difficult up to this point because the RDS on new systems must have the same specs as the initial design or it requires extensive redesign of the existing broadcast controllers and RDS.

To make it easier to add and share devices on a MoIP (Media over IP) system built using SMPTE ST 2110 standards, FOR-A designed a "hierarchical RDS (Hi-RDS)" environment for next-generation resource sharing of NMOS devices. FOR-A’s RDS Conductor uses this technology to configure a system’s primary RDS and manage NMOS-compliant common device resources.

All common device resources are registered within the FOR-A SOM-200RDS. And the SOM-20RDS Plus allocates just the common device resources needed on the MoIP system to the user’s local RDS. The local RDS of existing MoIP systems can be used without modification, and any modifications that may be needed on the broadcast controller are minimal. FOR-A will use the Lawo HOME IP management platform and Riedel Communications NMOS Explorer signal viewer to demonstrate the resource sharing environment of the SOM-200RDS and the SOM-20RDS Plus at the 2024 NAB Show.

Wisycom to Feature New Wireless and Distributed Antenna System Solutions

(Image credit: Wisycom)

Wisycom will showcase several of its latest wireless and distributed antenna system solutions at Booth C7507. Included among these is the MRK16 multi-channel receiver system, along with the MTP61 bodypack transmitter and MCR54 true diversity receiver. The company will also highlight its RF-over-fiber support via the new BFL interfaces and optional EX3 card.

The MRK16 is a modular wireless microphone receiver system that can manage up to 16 true diversity channels in a compact, 19-inch 1RU aluminum chassis that can be daisy chained up to four times for 64 channels of audio in just 4RU. The MRK16 also accepts up to four MCR54 receivers, providing antenna distribution, RF filtering and advanced audio routing.

is a modular wireless microphone receiver system that can manage up to 16 true diversity channels in a compact, 19-inch 1RU aluminum chassis that can be daisy chained up to four times for 64 channels of audio in just 4RU. The MRK16 also accepts up to four MCR54 receivers, providing antenna distribution, RF filtering and advanced audio routing. The MTP61 miniature multiband bodypack transmitter is the smallest and lightest solution in its class. It has the widest tuning range currently available (470 to 1260MHz, country dependent) and is just 66.8mm tall, 47mm wide and 94g in weight. The miniature design of the MTP61 is lightweight and comfortable for long-term use in applications that require discreet placement.

miniature multiband bodypack transmitter is the smallest and lightest solution in its class. It has the widest tuning range currently available (470 to 1260MHz, country dependent) and is just 66.8mm tall, 47mm wide and 94g in weight. The miniature design of the MTP61 is lightweight and comfortable for long-term use in applications that require discreet placement. The MCR54 is a four-channel true diversity wireless microphone receiver system with modular or slot-in configurations that are compatible with most cameras and mixer accessories. Its next-generation multiband front-end filtering features two narrowband filters and an electronically tunable High-Q filter.

is a four-channel true diversity wireless microphone receiver system with modular or slot-in configurations that are compatible with most cameras and mixer accessories. Its next-generation multiband front-end filtering features two narrowband filters and an electronically tunable High-Q filter. The BFL portable RF-over-fiber interfaces, the BFLR1 receiver and BFLT1 transmitter are compact, easy-to-set-up solutions that offer an entirely new way for users to support RF coverage and distribution requirements without concern for cable loss.

Astera to Showcase its Lighting Innovations

At Booth C6345, Astera will demonstrate how their comprehensive portfolio of lights operates together to form a complete ecosystem for lighting engineers offering them greater creative scope and an efficient way to light a diverse range of production contexts.

Astera’s innovations focus on replicating the traditional lighting types that form the backbone of any gaffer’s lighting repertoire, but in a way that leverages the benefits of LED technology to deliver lighting with lower power draw, higher output strength, precise color control, lightweight profile, wireless installation and full creative flexibility. In addition, Astera has incorporated a range of auxiliary add-ons into the range, such as the RunTimeExtender and a suite of mounting brackets, which allow lighting engineers to make use of their existing equipment (such as battery packs and racks) to further increase the versatility of their setup, while reducing overall costs.

The LeoFresnel and PlutoFresnel, along with the latter’s ProjectionLens expansion, maintain a Beam Angle between 15 and 60 degrees, they respectively generate a 300W and 1000W Tungsten-equivalent output with only an 80W and 250W draw. This makes both lights ideal for operation in any context where traditional Fresnels would usually be deployed, but reduces the weight, heat and energy-draw associated with conventional Tungsten lights. Furthermore, the addition of a Profile Spotlight lens attachment for the PlutoFresnel makes the light even more versatile, delivering a powerful beam with a range of 16 to 36 degrees and the ability to fit an E-size Gobo for custom logo projection. As with all of Astera’s lights, the focus is on creating lights that are quick to set up, easy to use and adjust, and robust and flexible in their application.

Also on display will be the HydraPanel , a portable, powerful 1300 lumen light that fits in the palm of your hand. Weighing just 600 grams and with a runtime of just under two hours, the HydraPanel is watertight, robust, and can be combined with additional Hydrapanels or a Multifit Snapbag, making it suitable for almost any application. The range is further complimented by the Titan Tube, the NYX bulb, and a range of lightweight and flexible uplights, including the PixelBrick and AX series.

Key to Astera’s holistic approach is the fact that their entire lighting portfolio is underpinned by their unique Titan LED engine, which powers the lights and ensures absolute color fidelity and lighting consistency. By using the same engine across the range and incorporating Wireless DMX, CRMX and BluetoothBridge connectivity, Astera products can be seamlessly integrated together and controlled from a single point; either through the Astera app, or Astera’s range of physical remotes, including the FX and White remote. The result is a comprehensive lighting system which contains everything a lighting engineer could need, while also allowing them to make use of much of their existing inventory and customize their workflow according to individual preference and operational context.

Rise Brings New Initiatives to Dedicated Booth

(Image credit: Rise)

In the West Hall, Booth 4500, Rise will offer numerous activities to help enhance attendees' show experience. Rise aims to empower women at all stages of their professional growth, and the team will provide a supportive environment, with a lineup of events to inspire and engage.

Rise has created a lounge style space in the West Hall on Stand 4500—an exclusive area designed for their community to connect, relax, and network. The stand has been generously provided by DCE Agency and Think Logistics.

The Rise Booth will offer:

Lockers for securing personal items

Comfortable seating space for meetings and relaxation

Emergency kits sponsored by IMES with tradeshow essentials and a healthy snack courtesy of Kate's Real Food

A silent disco featuring meditative channels, sponsored by FooEngine

Additionally, Rise will be hosting a pre-show networking event on April 13 beginning at 5 p.m. local time and a networking and wellness event on Monday, April 15.