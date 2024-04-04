It’s Here: NDI Launches NDI 6

NDI has announced the release of NDI 6, a key update set to significantly impact content creation and broadcasting. With native HDR support and expanded WAN connectivity for hardware, NDI 6 addresses critical industry requirements while pushing the boundaries of visual quality and remote workflows.

NDI 6 will be showcased in Las Vegas later this month at 2024 NAB Show (Booth SL5061). Daniel Nergård, president of NDI, will also deliver an exclusive keynote presentation at the JB&A Pre-NAB Technology Event on Saturday, April 13, at the LINQ Hotel. During his address, he will examine the technology’s advancements and provide insights into the company's future.

Equipped with native HDR and 10+ bit color support, NDI 6 meets broadcast industry demands for professional-grade video streaming over IP and making broadcast-quality streaming widely available. The update empowers broadcasters and content creators with higher contrast, which expands brightness headroom. Plus, it offers wide color gamut and minimal color banding, which ensures seamless transitions and gradients, as well as broad compatibility with support for PQ and HLG formats, expanding streaming to most HDR and non-HDR devices.

WAN connectivity is now embedded into cameras through an NDI Bridge utility for hardware. This plug-and-play solution promises a significant impact on the flexibility of remote productions and setups, offering a seamless experience for anyone sending and receiving video, regardless of device, platform, or location. The new feature allows devices to send encrypted NDI streams over a WAN, facilitating secure, remote real-time collaboration between locations. NDI-enabled cameras with the Bridge utility can join remote networks without depending on additional software or tools.

"With its advanced bit depth and expanded color range, NDI 6 elevates the visual quality of our products to unprecedented levels, enhancing every aspect of the content creation process," said Ulrich Voigt, global head of product management, Vizrt. "The new Bridge utility feature also opens doors to seamless connectivity, enabling our customers to effortlessly integrate NDI devices into their remote networks and cloud-based workflows. This shift transforms NDI from a primarily local technology to a cornerstone of global networked broadcasting."

Since Q4 2023, the core technology update has been under beta testing with industry-leading product developers including Autodesk, Chron, Kiloview, Lumens, Matrox, Panasonic, and Vizrt as part of the NDI Beta program. Results have led to the successful integration of NDI 6 into both existing and forthcoming products.

"The feedback from our customers and beta testers played a pivotal role in developing NDI 6. Many of our partners want to adopt NDI workflows more profoundly, and further improved image quality will enhance the usage of NDI," explained Nick Mariette, director of product management, NDI. "Now, anyone seeking high-end quality can stream in HDR with the flexibility, efficiency, and interoperability NDI has always offered."

NDI 6 is now available for testing and integration by all product developers. Downloads are accessible at ndi.video/ndi6/.