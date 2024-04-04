NAB Show News 2024: JVC Zooms In on PTZs, Plus 4 More New Products to See

We are less than two weeks away from NAB Show 2024. Be sure to add these new productions and solutions from JVC, CueScript, TVU Networks, Evertz, and Glensound to your list of must-sees.

JVC Unveils Its First Ever 40x Zoom PTZ Camera Series

JVC Professional Video will debut its new KY-PZ540 Series PTZ Cameras with 40x zoom at Booth C4720. As the company’s first PTZ cameras to incorporate this focal depth, the KY-PZ540 and KY-PZ540N with integrated NDI HX3 capabilities are designed with JVC’s 4K imager. The cameras also feature JVC’s Variable Scan Mapping technology, which dynamically scans the 4K sensor to produce a seamless and lossless image transition up to 40x in full-resolution HD. The cameras are ideal for large event spaces and instances when the need to zoom in from a distance is essential.

“We asked our key customers what feature was most in demand and their request was for a PTZ camera capable of 40x zoom in 1080/60p mode at an affordable price point,” said Joe D’Amico, VP of JVC Professional Video. “We already have an award-winning PTZ product—increasing the zoom magnification while keeping the unit affordable made it possible for us to accommodate the needs of a larger segment of customers.”

With JVC KY-PZ510 technology at its core, the new KY-PZ540 PTZ cameras incorporate the brand’s award-winning features, such as AI-enabled advanced SMART auto-tracking operation and NDI supported IP-based remote operation capabilities. JVC recently expanded its auto-tracking to include five new advanced features: Standard, Area, Stage, Wide Area, and Fine Adjustment modes. In addition, presets for exposure, color and image were added as well. These upgrades provide additional benefits in frame composition, zones, and modes of operation. There is also a USB video device class (UVC) available for direct connection to Zoom, Google Meet and other online video conferencing programs.

CueScript Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Solutions

CueScript is celebrating its 10th anniversary at the show by bringing a mix of studio-based solutions and products designed to deliver perfect prompting in the field. CueScript’s extended platform will include: CueVue, a new portable studio in a box; CueFlip, a smart folding field prompter and talent monitor; SayiT V2, voice activated software; CSMV222 prompter; a prompter that provides performance without compromise with a high bright display in a true 4x3 ratio; and Cue Script’s own CueTALK Cloud solution. All will be on display at Booth C 4916.

The new products making their NAB Show debut you want to check out are:

CueVue: All the functionality of CueScript’s CueB, the hub of the CueScript prompting system, in a small field footprint. The CueVue can be run either on POE or USB. With four outputs, it is ideal for on-the-scene reporting and offers the ideal prompting solution for news stories and election coverage.

All the functionality of CueScript’s CueB, the hub of the CueScript prompting system, in a small field footprint. The CueVue can be run either on POE or USB. With four outputs, it is ideal for on-the-scene reporting and offers the ideal prompting solution for news stories and election coverage. CueFlip: CueScript’s CueFlip is a smart folding field prompter and talent monitor in a truly unique form factor that eliminates breakage concerns when transporting systems. CueFlip flips tradition with screens that fold face-to-face securely, eliminating the possibility of damaging outward facing displays. The easy to assemble design enables fast field setup with the highest NIT prompter screens on the market.

CueScript’s CueFlip is a smart folding field prompter and talent monitor in a truly unique form factor that eliminates breakage concerns when transporting systems. CueFlip flips tradition with screens that fold face-to-face securely, eliminating the possibility of damaging outward facing displays. The easy to assemble design enables fast field setup with the highest NIT prompter screens on the market. CSMV222, a 22-inch Prompter: Two key features set the CSMV222 apart from its competition: the prompter’s 4x3 ratio guarantees larger letters than similar widescreen prompters, and the high bright display makes this the most readable prompter, period. The CSMV222 allows the talent to remain focused and engaged with viewers without fear of their eyes drifting to either side of the display.

TVU Networks' TVU MediaHub Makes NAB Show Debut

Visit TVU Networks at booth W2101 to see its new MediaHub platform released last month. This platform reduces the clutter of physical equipment and simplifies the process of connecting and distributing content. With limitless inputs and outputs, it ensures seamless content flow across SDI, various IP formats, and destinations. It enhances scaling production for both everyday programming and global events, managing new cloud and on-premises resources.

With real-time previews and straightforward drag-and-drop functionality, automation manages encoding, scaling, and decoding in real-time TVU MediaHub turns complex routing operations into a simple, intuitive process. This enables broadcasters to focus on delivering high-quality content, while the interface’s ease of use allows operators to manage inputs/outputs with minimal training.

Also on display will be TVU Search. Powered by advanced AI, TVU Search streamlines ingesting, clipping, and distribution leveraging real-time metadata for a wide range of applications. Highlights include automating advertising reports for ‘in-game brand mentions’ and instant clipping and transcription for swift news production. With TVU Search already enhancing broadcasts workflows for five years, NAB 2024 will see the launch of new AI-driven features, equipping broadcasters with even more robust tools for covering this year’s elections and Summer Games.

Evertz Highlights New Features For Its Software Defined Video Networking Solution

At Booth SU2027, Evertz will show the latest updates to its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solution, which is helping the broadcast industry transition to or expand all-IP infrastructures using SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS.

Evertz SDVN taps into the company’s wealth of experience in this area over the past decade and offers an end-to-end, format agnostic, versatile solution for moving to IP for both on-premises and the public cloud.

Among the new products on show at NAB 2024 is the NATX-LT, a next generation network fabric that offers a cost-effective entry point for both core or aggregation requirements in any media facility or mobile deployment. Fully integrated with Evertz' MAGNUM-OS, NATX-LT switch fabric offers flexible, format agnostic and scalable infrastructure options, allowing seamless routing for SMPTE ST 2110 and other media standards.

Glensound Introduces New AoIP Interface Products

NAB 2024 sees the introduction of the Glensound AoIP22M at booth C7912. This is a small format portable unit similar to the very popular AoIP22, with two analogue inputs and two analogue outputs to interface to a Dante/AES67 network. The main difference with the AoIP22M is that the inputs are switchable from line to microphone. The DC power input is using USB C to allow connection to generic plug-top power supplies or USB power banks. Main features include mic/line switchable inputs on XLR or Phoenix connectors, independent 48v phantom power, variable input gain controls and network connections via a single EtherCON Halo connector. Power options are PoE (Power over Ethernet) in addition to USB C.

The second product introduction for NAB is the DARK DAWN 1616M. This is the first of a new generation of the industry standard, DARK Dante/AES67 interfaces. This update incorporates several key features that have been requested by users. The DARK DAWN range of interfaces are multichannel analogue and AES input/output devices intended to be installed in a studio setting where cosmetic appearance is important, in addition to providing the legendary robustness of the original DARK 1616M. As this is a 16-channel device, analogue and AES I/O follows that pattern.

The channels are assigned in pairs between analogue and AES with a maximum 16 in, 16 out. The inputs are mic/line/ 48v switchable. Channel gain can be adjusted from the front panel or remotely via GlenController (Dante version), with UDP control via a separate network connection also possible. Network connections can be either Dante or RAVENNA/AES67. The front panel also includes 16 individual channel meters plus a single hi-res meter for setting individual channel level and a 1/4-inch headphone socket for the monitoring of all input or output channels. Loss of network or power supply is reported by GPO. Power is from twin multimode AC supplies at the rear of this 1u rack mounting unit. The front panel is beautifully machined from a single block of aluminum with no screwheads or connectors visible to enhance its appearance.