NAB Show 2024 News: 5 Booths You Won't Want to Miss

NAB Show 2024 is almost here. Before the show kicks off in Las Vegas on April 13-17, check out some of the booths you should see on the show floor.

Matrox Video Enhances Production and Distribution with Two New Solutions

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Matrox Video will exhibit in Booth SL5073 providing product demos and featuring customer stories that illustrate how the company helps broadcasters, live event producers, developers, and manufacturers implement and improve their IP and IT-based media workflows. Booth visitors will discover products and solutions for remote production (REMI), contribution, distribution, operations and control, and Tier 1 live production in the cloud, along with the latest innovations for SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX. Experts from Matrox Video will present on IP and IT technologies for media during the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) conference, and the company's products will be showcased across the show floor in partner demonstrations of IP video workflows.

NEW Matrox Video Solutions You Must See

Matrox DSX SDK 10.5: The latest updates to the Matrox DSX SDK offer Ultra-Low Latency for both DSX LE5 and X.mio5 ST 2110 NIC and 12G SDI I/O cards. The ULL feature enables sub-field or sub-frame video transfer at inputs and outputs, allowing low latency broadcast applications to achieve a minimum delay of 1-frame for interlaced video and 2-frame for progressive video. The new "large canvas" feature enabled on X.mio5 ST 2110 cards allows customizable regions of interest from a large canvas to be output as multi-channel 1080P and UHD resolutions for flexible and advanced multi-screen display workflows. DSX SDK 10.5 also supports ST 2110-22 with JPEG-XS encoding and decoding and adds native support for AWS S3 with the Flex Reader and Writer for cloud-based applications.

The latest updates to the Matrox DSX SDK offer Ultra-Low Latency for both DSX LE5 and X.mio5 ST 2110 NIC and 12G SDI I/O cards. The ULL feature enables sub-field or sub-frame video transfer at inputs and outputs, allowing low latency broadcast applications to achieve a minimum delay of 1-frame for interlaced video and 2-frame for progressive video. The new "large canvas" feature enabled on X.mio5 ST 2110 cards allows customizable regions of interest from a large canvas to be output as multi-channel 1080P and UHD resolutions for flexible and advanced multi-screen display workflows. DSX SDK 10.5 also supports ST 2110-22 with JPEG-XS encoding and decoding and adds native support for AWS S3 with the Flex Reader and Writer for cloud-based applications. Matrox DSX LE6 D100 ST 2110 Network Interface Card: This new 100 GbE ST 2110 network card is designed for high-performance media environments including broadcast and virtual production. Featuring dual QSFP 28 connectors, this PCIe Gen 4x8 card offers up to eight channels of UHD@p60 or two channels of 8Kp60 input and output, all with ST 2022-7 redundancy. The card has hardware-based PTP to provide nanosecond-range ST 2059-2 accuracy and offloads all ST 2110 packet processing from the CPU, which is essential for high-density and high-resolution applications. This card also offers ultra-low latency to minimize in-to-out latency for multichannel 4K and 8K applications.

PPDS Joins Forces with DVG, FX Design Group and tvONE for 'Total Broadcast' TV Studio Solutions

(Image credit: PPDS)

Exhibiting on booth C3544 (Central Hall) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, PPDS teams will be joining industry specialists, FX Design Group and Digital Video Group (DVG) on a special ‘TV studio’ designed stage, as part of a combined ‘total solution’ studio offering.

[New Philips LEDs Take Center Stage at ISE 2024]

Rounding out the solution combination is tvONE, a leader in video processing, who’s CORIOmaster2 will be utilized to drive all content to the various displays throughout the booth. CORIOmaster2 is the first choice video processor for broadcasters around the globe due to its broadcast compatible inputs combined with stunning pixel accurate scaling, multi-windowing, eye-catching transitions, and 24/7 reliability.

Recent projects completed by DVG in which Philips Professional Displays are a prominent (if not exclusive) fixture, include WAVY TV (Norfolk, VA), KTLA-TV (Los Angeles), CBS 4 (Indianapolis, IN), and KHON TV (Honolulu, HI), to name just a few.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Barix to Launch New Audio-over-IP Broadcast Codec

(Image credit: Barix)

Barix will introduce its new LX400 offering a secure, low-latency IP audio encoding solution for point-to-point and cloud networking applications at booth C2348.

The new LX40 represents the successor to the Barix Exstreamer 500, a tried-and-true solution that remains an important product in Barix’s broadcast portfolio. The LX400 carries over many of the same features that Barix customers rely on, including multiple contact closures, relays and a USB port for direct-from-device playout. It adds several important new features that introduce new benefits and efficiencies to broadcasters and is customizable to support legacy point-to-point and cloud networking scenarios such as syndicated program distribution.

Top of the advanced new features list is the addition of premium quality software codec options, including OPUS and AACplus for compressed transport, and PCM to support uncompressed transmission. The LX400’s inclusion of the OPUS codec is especially attractive given its high-efficiency bitrate performance, ensuring broadcasters the best possible audio quality for compressed transmission. OPUS essentially delivers lossless quality audio to listeners while using far less bandwidth, reducing audio contribution and distribution costs for broadcasters in the process.

Find out more here.

JVC Highlights NDI and vMix Partnerships

(Image credit: JVC Professional Video)

JVC Professional Video will feature special guests, including NDI technical director Roberto Musso and vMix senior systems engineer Heath Barker, at the JVC booth C4720. These onsite events will focus on the benefits that each brand’s solutions provide for remote production workflows, using JVC PTZ and handheld cameras, and other video production tools.

[NDI Reigns over AVoIP Protocols]

Initially rolled out as a free firmware update that ensured customers would not need to replace their existing hardware, NDI technology can now be found in many of JVC’s PTZ and handheld cameras to provide users with a greater level of flexibility. Musso will discuss the advantages of utilizing NDI technology to streamline video production. The NDI guest appearances will include interactive discussions and a Q&A as well as a brief demo of JVC’s latest product developments. These engagements will take place on Monday, April 15 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16 at 3 p.m. local time.

vMix is a complete live video production and streaming software solution that can be used with several of JVC’s latest workflow production tools. Barker will be onsite at the JVC booth for an open dialogue and Q&A regarding how JVC customers can create, mix, switch, record, and live stream professional productions with the new vMix 27 software. Barker’s vMix demonstration will be held one time only on Monday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

(Image credit: Pliant Technologies)

Pliant Technologies will present its new CrewWare 2.0 software update at Booth C5310, marking the first substantial update since its introduction of CrewCom in 2017. CrewWare is Pliant’s revolutionary software tool created specifically for CrewCom system construction, device control, and live monitoring.

This enhanced software makes major advancements in setup, control, and monitoring and includes the additions of multi-platform (Mac and PC), multi-client, multi-system support along with many graphical user interface (GUI) improvements. These latest advancements result in a straightforward and clean interface that simplifies accessing a CrewCom system from anywhere in the world from any type of device with access to a browser.

“We are excited to debut these significant updates to CrewWare at NAB 2024, as we have made the software platform more accessible and feature packed for the needs of today’s user, while retaining its straightforward architecture and ease-of-use,” said Gary Rosen, VP of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “CrewWare 2.0 will aid our customers in facilitating graphical-based planning and implementation of any CrewCom system, whether simple or extensive.”