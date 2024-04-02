NAB Show 2024 News: 5 NAB Debuts to See in Las Vegas

NAB Show 2024 is quickly approaching. Be sure to add these debuts from SDVI, DPA Microphones, Hitachi, Studio Technologies, and MultiDyne to your must-see list.

[AV Network's NAB Show 2024 News Hub]

SDVI to Showcase Productivity Gains Enabled by Rally

(Image credit: SDVI)

SDVI will demonstrate how its Rally media supply chain management platform enables media companies to optimize the productivity of their media operations across both automated and manual tasks for a wide range of use cases. Designed to support every step of their supply chains, from content receipt to delivery, Rally helps media organizations achieve true business agility, accelerate operational efficiency, and gain new intelligence about their media operations. Whether organizations are moving broadcast playout to the cloud, spinning up new FAST channels, satisfying the needs of a digital D2C service, fulfilling new licensing deals, or simply consolidating disparate operations into a cohesive core, SDVI enables them to best meet the challenges of a dynamic and changing business.

At Booth W2313, visitors will see the recently introduced Rally Access Workstation, a new way to use Adobe Premiere Pro in the cloud as part of a fully managed, end-to-end, cloud-based media supply chain. This new addition to the company's Rally platform enables anywhere, anytime access to hosted edit workstations and content in the cloud, dynamically managing associated infrastructure deployment so that media organizations can scale their edit capacity easily and cost-effectively within an automated media supply chain. SDVI will be showing how manual edits can be made within the context of an automated media supply chain, without user tools and the content ever leaving the cloud.

Hitachi Kokusai DK-H700 4K Box Camera

(Image credit: Hitachi Kokusai)

The Hitachi Kokusai DK-H700 will make its debut at booth C4516. The next-generation box camera suits a variety of high-end broadcast, Pro AV and government applications.

Shown as a reference display to NAB Show audiences last year, visitors to NAB Show 2024 will get a true sense of the camera DK-H700’s smooth operability, artistic capabilities and striking visual quality. The latter two benefits are amplified through the camera’s advanced digital signal processing and HDR support. The DK-H700’s design also includes 2/3-inch, RGB 3-chips, 8.3 million pixel each CMOS sensors., Collectively, these features add up to produce sharp and clear images with minimal noise, lifelike color fidelity, and extraordinary sensitivity.

The DK-H700 is a multi-format solution that complies with ITU-R.BT-2020 wide color gamut specs and operates within REC BT2100 High Dynamic Range standards. These allow content creators to produce independent programs in a dual workflow configuration for both HDTV and/or UHD SDI output formats. The new DK-H700 has also added a ¼ ND filter to be able to produce a shallow depth of field with iris opened, which will add to artistic value and reduce the Moire Effect on video walls. Providing the ability to produce shallow Depth of Field, while also having 2/3-inch Native Global Shutter sensors for maximum depth of field helps to enable maximum artistic experience.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DPA to Showcase Versatile, New Compact Shotgun Microphone

(Image credit: DPA Microphones)

DPA Microphones will highlight the standout features of its compact 2017 Shotgun Microphone at booth C7307. From its durable construction and ease of use to its acoustical properties, the 2017 can capture the energy of any broadcast, AV or live event application. Measuring just 7.24 inches (184mm) in length, the 2017 is more compact than many popular solutions, yet it still offers impressive technological features, including extreme durability, high directivity, clarity and consistency for capturing authentic sound.

DPA has prioritized versatility with the 2017, creating an easy to set-up mic that is ideal for indoor or outdoor fixed or booming applications in live sports, news broadcast and location sound applications, as well as on a FOH boom or fly bar in venues during live events.

Studio Technologies Introduces Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante Bridge

(Image credit: Studio Technologies)

Studio Technologies will present its new Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante Bridge at C2346. The Model 5682 provides a high-performance means of interconnecting (“bridging”) SMPTE ST 2110 audio channels with Dante audio-over-Ethernet channels.

The Model 5682 is available in two versions: the Model 5682-01 allows up to 32 audio channels to pass in each direction, while the Model 5682-02 supports up to 64 audio channels. The unit is compatible with the SMPTE ST 2110-30 standard for PCM audio signals and the ST 2110-10 standard for signal timing. On the Dante side, the Model 5682 is compatible with the Dante Domain Manager (DDM) software application and is complaint with the AES67 interoperability standard.

The Model 5682’s primary application is to interconnect audio channels associated with two independent networks, one that supports ST 2110 and the other Dante. The source and destination of these audio channels would typically be other equipment such as mixing consoles, broadcast or production crosspoint switchers, matrix intercom systems, or digital audio processing units. The Model 5682 can also perform effectively on the same local area network (LAN), interconnecting independent ST 2110 and Dante audio channels. Each implementation, ST 2110 or Dante, can have its own timing (sync) reference, sample rate, and bit depth. Sample rate conversion (SRC) logic within the Model 5682 ensures that the audio signals can pass between the two implementations with minimal degradation in performance. The Model 5682’s ST 2110 and Dante network interfaces are electrically isolated and share no non-audio data, minimizing the risk of security issues. Only uncompressed PCM digital audio signals pass, by way of the SRC logic, between the two network interfaces.

MultiDyne Opens Gate to IP Networks with New openGear Series

(Image credit: MultiDyne)

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will introduce a new series of openGear solutions at booth C7107 that will help customers build stronger bridges between the SDI and IP worlds. The new MDoG Series offers SMPTE ST 2110 network interface and low-latency JPEG-XS codec modules to efficiently manage uncompressed and compressed signals as they move between legacy systems and IP networks, with full redundancy to optimize performance.

MultiDyne’s MDoG-6060 modules represent the company’s first IP Gateway solutions for uncompressed ST 2110 networks. The modules provide a reliable SDI-to-IP network interface with exceptionally wide bandwidth, helping broadcast and media companies optimize throughput for uncompressed 4K and HD video transport.

MDoG-6060 ST 2110 Gateways are available in multiple I/O configurations for 3G-SDI (3x3, 6x2 and 2x6) and 12G-SDI (1x1, 2x0, and 0x2) systems. Each configuration offers two 25GB network interfaces to support redundant transport streams, strengthened through SMPTE ST 2022-7 compliance. The ST 2022-7 standard provides hitless merge functionality, which means that the two network streams will borrow packets from each other to maintain signal integrity as they move through the network, ensuring streams are reassembled and intact upon reaching their destinations.