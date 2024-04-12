NAB Show 2024 News: A New Sony PTZ, Lessons in the Cloud, and ENCO Gets Faster

Before the NAB Show 2024 floor opens this coming Sunday, April 14, be sure to add these new products and solutions from Sony, ENCO, AJA, and Mo-Sys, and stop by Booth C6307 for lessons in the cloud from ASG and SSL.

MORE NAB SHOW NEWS:

NAB Show 2024 News: 5 Booths You Won't Want to Miss

NAB Show 2024 News: 5 NAB Debuts to See in Last Vegas

NAB Show 2024 News: Updates of What to Expect from the Show Floor

NAB Show 2024 News: JVC Zooms In on PTZs, Plus 4 More New Products

NAB Show 2024 News: Generative AI and A Slew of Product Debuts to See

NAB Show 2024 News: A New Hitachi Kokusai Production Package and More

Sony Electronics to Introduce 4K 60p Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Electronics is showcasing its all-new 4K 60p pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera model with an integrated lens, the BRC-AM7 at Booth C8201. Incorporating PTZ Auto Framing technology, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology for advanced recognition, the camera facilitates accurate and natural automatic tracking of moving subjects. These innovations enable simplified high-quality video production for broadcast, live event, and sports productions.

The BRC-AM7 is also the world's smallest and lightest integrated lens PTZ camera[1], measuring 168.7mm in width (approximately 6.64 inches), 225.2mm in height (roughly 8.87 inches), and 192.3mm in depth (about 7.57 inches), with a weight of about 3.7kg (approximately 8.16 pounds). The size and weight promote greater freedom including increased installation flexibility, broader accessibility in challenging locations, and more vantage points. The BRC-AM7 also works effortlessly alongside Sony’s professional camera ecosystem, providing compatibility and seamless color matching.

ENCO to Debut enCaption Sierra System

(Image credit: ENCO)

Visitors to Booth W1743 will see ENCO's latest innovation: enCaption Sierra, the next generation of ENCO’s enCaption solution for fast, accurate automated conversion and delivery of captions in broadcast and AV environments. enCaption Sierra applies AI and machine learning to live captioning, with new benchmarks attained in speed and accuracy same as each prior generation. For the first time, enCaption Sierra brings ENCO’s market-leading automated captioning technology together with an SDI captioning encoder to create an all-in-one solution for on-prem environments and containerized deployment options for cloud.

enCaption Sierra can be delivered on Windows or Linux operating systems and is managed and monitored from a web browser. enCaption Sierra’s modern GUI features a simple calendar scheduler and various configuration settings, including custom dictionaries, word models, filtering, and bilingual language options.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The same improvements are present in Sierra’s integrated enTranslate module, which uses machine translation and grammatical structure analysis to deliver captions for up to 37 languages simultaneously. ENCO also adds new languages to enTranslate’s engine on a consistent basis, with three new languages added in time for Sierra’s public debut at NAB Show 2024, including a bilingual language model for Spanish-English content.

ENCO has also sharpened the listenability and responsiveness of the system with the Sierra release, improving performance in challenging audio environments. enCaption Sierra also leverages GPU processing for improved speaker change detection and the ability to recognize music, laughter, applause, and crowd noise. Sierra is an excellent listener and reliably computes fast speech, strong accents and problematic audio quality to consistently deliver clean captions.

ASG, SSL to Host 'Lesson Learned on Advances in Cloud Production Technology from a Systems Integrator’s Perspective'

(Image credit: Future)

With the introduction of Solid State Logic’s (SSL) System T Cloud, SSL and Advanced Systems Group (ASG) will host a NAB Show session entitled, Lesson Learned on Advances in Cloud Production Technology, from a Systems Integrator’s Perspective. Scheduled for Sunday, April 14, from 4:30-5 p.m. local time and Monday, April 15, from 5-5:30 p.m. local time in the SSL booth (Audiotonix C6307), Dave Van Hoy, ASG president (and SCN's own cloud expert), and JanMeja Heir, ASG’s lead cloud engineer, will share first hand insights. ​ ​

[Cloud Power: Pricing Modern Infrastructures]

SSL and ASG have a longstanding relationship, with significant cooperation in the concept phase of System T Cloud and exploring the requirements of a cloud broadcast mixer at scale. “Having very strong technical partners is key," said Tom Knowles, director of product management at SSL. "The use cases can vary, and a cloud production system is the sum of its parts. ASG understands how to deliver customer requirements as a complete package. We are excited to continue this relationship further as System T Cloud is put into general release.”

“This is the culmination of a tremendous partnership between SSL and ASG, and I’m confident our customers will be thrilled with the results. System T rounds out our audio mixing workflow offerings with a solution that’s to be on par, and exceeds, on premise technology,” added Van Hoy.

Mo-Sys to Unveil Mo-Captury

(Image credit: Mo-Sys)

Mo-Sys Engineering is showcasing its brand new Mo-Captury product at Booth C5529. Mo-Captury enables anyone to step in to get tracked and interact with the virtual world. It provides a transparent avatar over an individual, interacting with the virtual world, and for the first time, without the need for suits. As well as benefiting the broadcasting and film industry, it opens up new possibilities for commercial presentations.

A close collaboration between Mo-Sys and Dari Motion, Mo-Captury enables superior integration and specific features for virtual production applications. Mo-Captury is a truly unique product that allows users to track fingers and facial expressions without the use of suits, which allows for instant calibration. Users can seamlessly blend real-world actions with stunning AR graphics, creating content that captivates viewers.

Mo-Captury is scalable and was built on an “outside-in” approach: a series of set-and-forget cameras are positioned around the perimeter of the performance area. Once installed, Mo-Captury allows for near instant talent calibration, maximizing valuable studio time and unlocking unparalleled creative freedom. It integrates with StarTracker Max and VP Pro to support the creative endeavors of the film, broadcast, corporate and education markets.

(Image credit: AJA)

AJA Video Systems will debut its ColorBox v2.1 at Booth SL3065. The free software update is for its real-time color managed workflow device. AJA also will announce that ColorBox and Pomfort’s Livegrade have received the first joint logo product certification status by the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) for their support of ACES-based workflows. Available for download today from the AJA Support Page, ColorBox v2.1 delivers a host of new user-inspired features that streamline 4K/UltraHD HDR work and facilitate emerging workflows from on-set through post.

Among the v2.1 release highlights are a new 4K/UltraHD down-conversion feature for ColorBox’s SDI and HDMI outputs and a 4K/2K crop feature for its HDMI output, which help professionals make better use of existing cost-efficient HD monitoring equipment on-set. The update also introduces a new ACES Pipeline for the device that enables users to load an ACES Metadata File (AMF) into ColorBox to obtain the desired transform for improved collaboration across production stakeholders; support for ARRI Wireless Video Optimize (WVO) LogC4, which helps to eliminate banding introduced by wireless Tx and Rx systems; and more.