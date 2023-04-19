NAB 2023 5 for Wednesday: JVC, NDI, Planar, RTS, and Audio-Technica

NAB Show 2023 is winding down. Makes sure you don't miss out on catching these exhibitors' innovations.

JVC Professional Video Unveils Production Workflow Solutions

(Image credit: JVC Professional)

JVC Professional Video introduced several new entry-level solutions aimed at smaller production teams―such as houses of worship, college sports broadcasters, and local news OTA stations―at the 2023 NAB Show (Booth C4218). Among these is the new RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAM PTZ Joystick Controller, which will be available as part of a bundle with two JVC PTZ cameras. The company is also unveiling the KM-HD6 CONNECTED CAM Six-Input Hardware Switcher, the KM-IP8 or KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers, and the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface.

The RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAM Compact Joystick PTZ Controller features a dual-axis joystick and zoom bridge, capable of managing up to five PTZ cameras. This compact solution supports VISCA, UDP and PELCO P/D control protocols over IP, RS422 and RS232. Additionally, the controller’s four-color LED multiscreen display affords ease of setup and operation. Available only as part of a bundled package with two or more JVC PTZ cameras, the controller is perfect for smaller market organizations looking to provide network-caliber productions.

Offered both as standalone and in a package, the KM-HD6 CONNECTED CAM Six-Input Switcher features four SDI and two HDMI inputs, with a USB Type-C output that enables users to stream video with embedded audio to any platform, such as YouTube, Facebook and Zoom. Additional output options include two 3G/HD/SD-SDI, one HDMI PGM (program) and one SDI AUX, as well as one each of HDMI and SDI multi-view outputs. The switcher also boasts a variety of production options, such as automatic cut transitions; mix, fade and wipe effects; adjustable PiP/PoP window; and a GPIO interface for live tally. Further, the integrated audio mixer features 3.5mm and RCA audio input and output, along with USB Type-C HDMI- and SDI-embedded audio.

As an alternative to the KM-HD6, users can opt for the KM-IP8 or KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers, which can each manage up to eight NDI inputs using vMix 4K licensed software for Windows 11 Pro. The KM-IP8S4 also features four 3G-SDI inputs with bi-directional connectors and mini-SDI-to-SDI cables. Both 2RU devices offer several output options, including one 3G-SDI, one HDMI, and four DisplayPort; as well as a Gigabit Ethernet network port. vMix is a complete live video production software solution that provides live mixing, switching, recording and live streaming of SD, full HD and 4K.

A desktop controller for vMix, the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface works with the KM-IP8 Studio Computer to enable traditional-style switching. It provides four-channel PTZ camera presets, panning and zoom, and features a low-profile transition fader. The controller also supports 12-channel PGM and PVW switching, as well as selectable PGM/PVW in four groups of 12 downstream key settings.

Lawo Announces Support for NDI

(Image credit: NewTek)

Lawo announced that its newly introduced HOME Apps will support streams received in the NDI video connectivity standard—including the ability to transcode and transmit a variety of incoming source streams to NDI-enabled or compatible destinations.

Lawo’s intention is to present broadcasters and media production services with the utmost flexibility and agility to cover live events whose scope and/or target viewership do not justify the utilization of broadcast-grade ST2110-based production tools and infrastructure, or indeed the lease of high-bandwidth network infrastructure in remote production scenarios. Lawo expects that other applications, such as the ability to use a mix of SDI, NDI and ST2110-compatible cameras, OTT streaming, fast retrieval of assets, etc., will also benefit from its support of NDI.

Three HOME Apps—Multiviewer, UDX conversion with HDR processing and Graphic Inserter—natively support NDI, while other apps will be able to process media data packets after they have been converted by the HOME Stream Transcoder, another containerized microservice processing app that will be available in Q4 of 2023.

RTS Introduces New Member of the RTS Digital Partyline Intercom Product Family

(Image credit: RTS)

RTS introduced the DSPK-4 Digital Speaker Station at NAB Show 2023, the latest addition to the brand’s breakthrough RTS Digital Partyline product family, which also includes the OMS (OMNEO Main Station) and DBP (Digital Beltpack).

The DSPK-4 is an IP-based wired speaker station providing next-level versatility and functionality, including four channels of talk/listen via microphone and speaker or headset—all with high-quality digital audio and the use of standard Ethernet for easy integration into existing IT infrastructure. It adapts the unique hybrid IP/digital/analog functionality, ergonomic design and intuitive UX of the best-selling DBP into a sleek new form factor that is available in compact desktop, flush-mount and wall-mount versions. Flexibility is further enhanced with Bluetooth headset connectivity and PoE (Power over Ethernet) connectivity.

Planar, OptiTrack Present Set of Broadcast Technologies

(Image credit: Planar)

At NAB 2023, Planar will be showcasing the Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series, featuring an improved scan ratio, eliminating display-to-camera artifacts from being captured during a camera panning motion. Planar will also present the NAB debut of the Planar Venue Pro VX Series, as well as the award-winning and longstanding choice of broadcasters Planar TVF Series and the premium fine pitch MicroLED Planar DirectLight Ultra Series.

OptiTrack will demonstrate their extensive line of motion capture cameras, optical motion tracking software and object tracking capabilities at NAB 2023, including CinePuck, a tracking tool designed specifically for virtual production, mixed reality and broadcast studios.

Audio-Technica Exhibits ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet

Audio-Technica (booth C4931) is exhibiting its ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB StreamSet streaming headsets. These models are the world’s first headsets specifically developed to address the needs of live-streaming content creators. Based on the critically acclaimed ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones and incorporating technology from the iconic 20 Series microphones, the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB deliver full-spectrum, studio-quality for users and listeners on the receiving end.

The headsets are equipped with the same 45 mm large-aperture drivers to provide exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response. The streaming headsets come with two sets of distinct earpads: M50x earpads that stress audio quality and sound isolation; mesh and leatherette earpads that emphasize breathability and comfort.

Both models use a cardioid condenser capsule on a flexible boom arm, allowing for ideal positioning even with head movement. The result is a rich, studio-quality vocal presence without background noise and output at a consistent level. The headsets’ microphone can be muted quickly and efficiently simply by flipping the boom arm into the up position.

The ATH-M50xSTS uses a 6.6-foot (2-meter) permanently attached cable with 3.5-mm (1/8-inch) headphone input (plus 6.3-mm [1/4-inch] adapter) and XLR microphone output. The ATH-M50xSTS-USB uses a 6.6-foot (2-meter) permanently attached cable with USB-A connection (and USB-A to USB-C adapter) for plug-and-play connectivity to PCs and Macs. In addition, the ATH-M50xSTS-USB includes an A/D converter with a sampling rate up to 24-bit/96 kHz and sidetone circuitry that lets vocals be heard in the headset (with volume controlled by a dial on the earcup) for a more natural, conversational feel.